For the first time in 51 games, James Madison’s Matt Lewis didn’t make a 3-pointer. Fortunately for the Dukes he did everything else and JMU came away with a 73-62 victory against visiting Drexel.
Lewis finished with 15 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds - all without a turnover in 37 minutes. Not only that, his defense turned the tide in the second half as JMU (9-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) kept pace with Northeastern atop the CAA standings.
Camren Wynter had a game-high 29 points for Drexel (7-6, 2-4), including a couple of buckets in the closing minutes after the game was in hand. But after leading a huge mid-game rally, Wynter found good looks at the basket much harder to come by after Lewis started guarding him in the second half.
“Defense was something I kind of picked spots with when I was younger,” Lewis said. “I knew Wynter was a good player and when [Terell Strickland] was out of the game I told Coach I would check him and try to make it tougher, but yeah, I’m trying to take more pride on defense this year. Of course I want to stop a player that is hot, but I’m going to do whatever the coaches ask me to do.”
The Dragons were within a couple of buckets in the final two minutes before Strickland, the JMU freshman point guard, nailed a 3-pointer from the corner. It was the Dukes’ first triple of the half and put his team up seven with 1:14 to go. JMU salted it away from there.
“Terell made a huge shot there,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I like seeing different guys that are ready for their moment and that was a big shot by Terell.”
Vado Morse added 15 points and Julien Wooden scored 11 with a team-high seven rebounds for JMU, which has now won six of its past seven games.
Just like Wednesday’s victory against Towson, the Dukes got a hot start from Morse on the offensive end and brought the intensity on the defensive side. Morse knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 quick points before a steal and breakaway dunk by Lewis made it a 24-11 JMU lead midway through the opening half.
It was all going well for the Dukes most of the first half as JMU pushed the lead to 17 points. But the Dragons took advantage of a strange sequence to steal the momentum. After a deflected pass appeared to go out of bounds off Drexel, Strickland shared a laugh over the call with an official, who suddenly marched to the scorers table and gave a delay-of-game warning to Morse.
Morse was then whistled for a foul away from the ball on the ensuing inbound play, and after applauding the call a little too hard, was called for a technical foul. The end result was six straight points by Wynter, part of a 16-0 run for the Dragons.
“You got to be resilient,” Byington said. “The game is so long and there are so many possessions there are going to be some things that just don’t go your way. A lot of times it’s about the response and how you handle adversity. We do a lot to try to put them in adverse situations whether it is practice or offseason conditioning. So hopefully they are kind of mentally and physically prepared when things don’t go their way to be able to bounce back.”
After Drexel closed within a point, the Dukes got a huge 3-pointer off the bench from Jalen Hodge and closed the half on a 6-0 run to hold a 39-32 lead at halftime. But Wynter, who was quiet for the first 15 minutes, was on a roll from there and for a while almost single-handedly kept the Dragons close. Zach Walton then warmed up and scored nine of his 15 points in the second half, including some important baskets down the stretch.
But Lewis and Strickland were able to keep both Drexel guards in check late and the Dukes handled Dragons big man James Butler, who came in averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, holding him to six and six Sunday afternoon.
The Dukes return to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Wednesday to face Elon. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the game streaming on FloSports and broadcast regionally on MASN.
