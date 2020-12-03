CHARLOTTESVILLE — Playing on the road for the first time, James Madison overcame first-quarter struggles Thursday night as its heralded freshman class stepping up to lead the Dukes to a 71-67 victory against Virginia.
Jamia Hazell scored a team-high 16 points for JMU and fellow freshman Steph Ouderkirk added 10 points and four rebounds. Many of their points came during a critical mid-game stretch that saw the Dukes first rally from behind then build the lead to as much as 17 points before hanging on late to avoid a second-straight loss.
“I’m just really happy for our players,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The bounce-back win is one aspect of it. An in-state rivalry and being able to come down here and beat Virginia at Virginia. I’m really just happy for them because we worked a lot this week.”
Kiki Jefferson added 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and Virginia transfer guard Brianna Tinsley scored nine points with six assists for the Dukes (2-1) against her former team. Georgia Tech graduate transfer Anne Diouf also contributed with nine points and 10 rebounds.
For Virginia (0-3), Amandine Toi finished with 17 points and six assists while Carole Miller added 16 points and five assists. The Cavaliers came back from double-digit deficits in each of their past two games, but couldn’t get a victory in either.
“We’re not starting the game the way we should,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “The effort and intensity we have when we are climbing out of a hole is something that we need to have consistently through the game.”
The Dukes have now won four of the past six meetings between the schools located about an hour apart — each with a deep women’s basketball tradition. But JMU hadn’t topped U.Va. in Charlottesville since the 2009-10 season and lost a nailbiter to the Cavaliers here a year ago.
If JMU’s youngest players were at all fazed by a slow start or the name of an ACC school on the opponent’s jersey, it didn’t show. In addition to Hazell and Ouderkirk, fellow freshmen Peyton McDaniel, who finished with seven points, and Anna Goodman also made key plays on both ends of the floor.
“I think going hard in practice and making our way through mistakes in practice has really made us confident on the court,” Ouderkirk said. “I think me, Jamia, Peyton and Anna all have a lot of confidence anywhere we go and anytime we step on the court.”
Much like Monday’s loss to Buffalo, JMU opened sluggish on offense. McDaniel hit a 3-pointer to start the game, before the Dukes missed 16 of their next 17 field-goal attempts.
But this time JMU was able to get some stops on defense and despite missing layup after layup, trailed just 13-12 after one quarter. By the second period, the law of averages began to take effect and the Dukes saw some shots begin to fall. A 3-pointer by Ouderkirk, a Spotswood High grad, followed by a driving layup from Hazell put JMU ahead by a bucket with a couple minutes left in the first half.
Hazell then hit back-to-back 3’s to close out the half and send JMU to the locker room with a 34-26 advantage.
The first-year players continued to dominate for JMU in the second half as the Dukes built a 17-point lead early in the third quarter. The Cavaliers didn’t roll over, battling back to within four with a minute to go. But Jefferson came up with key points down the stretch to allow JMU to escape.
“We’ve had some really hard practices and I’ve been on them,” O’Regan said. “We’re just finding ourselves and we’re so new in so many ways. We’re finding ourselves, but they got going today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.