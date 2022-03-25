James Madison now has four scholarships available to hand out with freshmen Devon Savage, Andrew McConnell and Jaylen Stinson as well as fourth-year guard Jalen Hodge all entering the transfer portal after the Dukes wrapped up a 15-14 season.
Where exactly Mark Byington and his staff look to fill those spots isn’t clear and could change as more and more players at other schools declare their intention to transfer. But what Byington has made clear in recent interviews is that he wants to continue to increase the overall talent level of the program and he wants to get bigger on the perimeter, whether that comes in the form of a high school recruit or a veteran transfer.
“I still want to keep upgrading our talent,” Byington said. “I think there are more team needs than a year need. We’ve got to move better at the wing spot and get more athletic there. The Sun Belt is full of those guys and really when our system is going well, we have those guys too. We’ve got to address that.”
Three of the players leaving the program — Hodge, McConnell and Stinson — stood 6-1 or shorter with the 6-4 Savage often asked to play a forward position late in the season. Though the outgoing players were skilled ball handlers and shooters, JMU is looking to replicate the success it had early in the season with its bigger guards using their size and athleticism to put pressure on opponents in the backcourt.
JMU will almost certainly work the transfer portal again, but not just any player in the portal is necessarily a fit. First and foremost, because of universities policies on transferring credits JMU coaches in multiple sports look for players who are either academically a sophomore or younger or a graduate transfer.
Knowing that here’s a look at some recruits the Dukes might want to keep an eye on:
TOP TARGETS
Has anyone ever won a conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award twice with two different schools? Perhaps Elijah McCadden could be the first? McCadden was originally recruited to Georgia Southern by Byington and his staff and has significant interest in rejoining those coaches at JMU after averaging 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Eagles this season to win the Sun Belt’s honor for the top sixth man.
Considering the fact JMU has more than five players who started several games returning and the Dukes are joining the Sun Belt, a repeat for the 6-4, 210-pound grad transfer doesn’t seem out of the question if McCadden does in fact come to Harrisonburg.
Another aspect of the transfer portal is how it affects high school recruiting. Generally speaking, prep players are picking up fewer scholarship offers and often not from the level of program they might have heard from just a few years ago. That, combined with JMU’s recent boost in facilities and exposure, could make it possible for the Dukes to land some steals among high school recruits.
Two Class of 2022 players JMU has recently offered fit that bill. Reggie Luis Jr., a 6-6 guard, has VCU, Rutgers and Temple also battling for his services while Efrem “Butta” Johnson is a 6-4 guard with UAB and St. Bonaventure after him in addition to the Dukes.
MIGHT MAKE SENSE
While many JMU fans have lamented the Dukes’ lack of height in the post — no James Madison player stood over 6-8 this past season — that’s far from Byington’s biggest concern. The JMU coach wouldn’t necessarily turn away a 7-footer, but finding one athletic enough to play in the Dukes system isn’t easy for a Sun Belt-level program.
But while JMU isn’t necessarily looking for a true center, it is looking for help inside.
“I think rebounding and just toughness, whether it's at the four spot or even the three spot, we’ve got to get better there,” Byington said. “We’ve got to get better defensively at the three and the four spot. The center position is not like you have to have great size there, but at the one through four we’ve gotten too small.”
Butler’s Bryce Golden entered the transfer portal on Friday after averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. The 6-9, 245-pound power forward grew up outside Winchester and played for the Team Takeover AAU program while current JMU assistant Xavier Joyner was a coach there. Golden’s mother is a graduate of Harrisonburg High School.
Boston College guard Kanye Jones was a target of the Dukes’ staff upon their arrival at JMU two years ago. Jones, a 6-4 guard from Orlando, originally committed to Charleston, then followed coach Earl Grant when he took the BC job.
Players with regional roots are always going to be intriguing as well. Joe Bamisile, a Richmond product who started at Virginia Tech then averaged 16 points for George Washington last season, is back in the portal after a coaching change at GW. So is teammate Brayon Freeman, a Washington DC area product.
Mezie Offurum, a 6-8 forward from Mount St. Mary’s, is another DMV-area product in the portal.
There are also some intriguing players from JMU’s soon-to-be former conference, the CAA. Hofstra’s Kvonn Kramer, Elon’s Zach Ervin and Towson’s Darrick Jones Jr. all failed to meet their potential at those schools for whatever reasons, but possess the kind of athletic ability and size that would fit Byington’s style.
THERE’S A CONNECTION, BUT…
A couple of available guards are going to attract attention from JMU followers strictly because of their last names. Paul Lewis, a standout at Bishop O’Connell High School and younger brother of one of JMU’s all-time greats, Matt Lewis, is still on the market after decommitting from Maryland during the season.
Paul Lewis is, like his 6-5 brother Matt, an outstanding player. But Paul is also four inches shorter than Matt and despite his skill doesn’t give JMU the backcourt size it is looking for alongside other small guards Vado Morse and Terell Strickland.
Speaking of Strickland, his brother, Tai, is available as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility out of Temple. Tai Strickland, a 6-2 180-pound guard, averaged 8.2 points for the Owls this season.
A couple of other in-state products who lack the family connection, but had a level of interest in JMU under the previous coaching staff, are in the portal. Mike Gray, a 6-2 guard from Fredericksburg who played high school ball just over the mountain from Harrisonburg at the Blue Ridge School, is leaving George Mason after failing to crack the regular rotation there.
Louisa County native Malachi Poindexter is also transferring after playing quality minutes for Virginia late in the season. Poindexter, also a 6-2 guard, joined U.Va. two seasons ago as a walk-on before proving himself a capable Division I player.
All four could bring a desirable level of skill and toughness to JMU, but don’t exactly help the Dukes achieve the stated goal of getting longer on the wings.
