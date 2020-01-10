It’s not exactly right to call James Madison’s 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association schedule a revenge tour. But you can’t help but notice the Dukes bristle just a bit when certain topics come up.
One being the notion Towson is the reigning CAA champion.
“There are a couple of teams that our leadership really has a little extra” for, JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I don’t like coaching like that. Every team is the same and that’s the coach-talk and all that, but yeah, sure. They got something we really wanted and thought we deserved.”
JMU (11-2, 2-0 CAA) decimated the conference a year ago in the regular season, going 17-1, and outscored opponents by an average of 16 points. But the Dukes entered the CAA Tournament decimated by injuries and lost to Hofstra in the quarterfinals.
Towson won the tournament and earned the association’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, where UConn beat the Tigers 110-61.
The Dukes have once again looked the part of a CAA title contender. But even though Towson (5-8, 0-2) also brought back several leading scorers and a pair of all-conference performers in Kionna Jeter and Nukiya Mayo, the early season has been a struggle for the Tigers.
Towson played a tough non-conference schedule and suffered losses to three Big Ten teams — Penn State, Iowa and Rutgers. The Tigers have also lost four of their past five against Division I opponents, including a pair of home CAA games to Elon and William & Mary.
Still, the Dukes are heading to Towson for Sunday’s 2 p.m. tip expecting a tough matchup.
“There was an added element with them anyway just because of how they played us,” O’Regan said. “It was really tough last year, they took us to overtime at home. They are a fun group because they kind of know each other. We’ll be ready with some pep in our step. I think our kids kind of like that challenge of an athletic team, because they are very athletic, as opposed to a team that’s going to sit back in a zone.”
Despite losing three in a row to Division I opponents, the Tigers picked up a victory and possibly some momentum Wednesday night against Division II Chestnut Hill at home 86-49.
“We had this game so we could work on some things and get ready for the weekend,” Towson coach Diane Richardson said in a press conference following that game. “We did some things we’d been working on and were pleased with some of the things and will work on others. The energy is what we need going into Sunday.”
And while the harsh reality of mid-major basketball is a good week resulting in a conference tournament title can outweigh months of dominance, the Dukes head to suburban Baltimore knowing Towson could jump start its season with a victory.
“We’re going to have a target regardless,” O’Regan said. “It’s there.”
