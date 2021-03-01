James Madison will have a week and a half to prepare for the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament. That’s a break that could benefit the Dukes.
JMU wrapped up its regular season with a weekend split at Drexel on Saturday and Sunday. The Dukes (13-9, 9-6 in the CAA) are currently in second place in the CAA standings, but Towson could surpass them with a pair of wins against last-place UNC Wilmington this week.
Seeding isn’t a major concern for JMU, however. The Dukes are just hoping to get to the postseason with a full array of players available in this season of the pandemic and protocols.
“They’ve been waiting on this for quite a while,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s crazy to think you can get this far and not play in [the tournament]. We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid it. I think our kids are extremely excited to go down there and chase a championship.”
The CAA Tournament is scheduled to begin March 10 at Elon in North Carolina. The Dukes will have a bye into the quarterfinal round, which begins the next day.
JMU could enter the tournament with its roster as settled as it has been all season. The Dukes started the season with eight available players due to COVID-19 contact tracing, then have dealt with various injuries after getting the rest of the team back.
Freshman Peyton McDaniel, who averages 12.4 points per game, came back over the weekend from an ankle injury that kept her out for about a month. But sophomore Rayne Tucker, who averages 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds, injured her knee just six minutes into Saturday’s game.
The Dukes hope the 11-day break before tournament play begins allows Tucker to be ready.
“She’s going through the protocol of X-ray, MRI, that kind of thing,” O’Regan said. “She was having a tough time cutting and that is all we really know. We were up in Philly, so it wasn’t like we could send her Saturday night to (Sentara RMH Medical Center). It could be precautionary, I don’t know. If she was more comfortable and able to run and cut, I would have used her (Sunday). She was begging me.”
The Dukes have also experienced more transfer movement than normal. Junior Eleanore Marciszewksi announced last week she was entering the transfer portal. This came after the addition of Claire Neff, who began the school year at Clemson but was cleared to play for the Dukes in February.
Neff was a key to JMU’s victory against the Dragons on Sunday, coming off the bench to post team highs with 17 points and nine rebounds. In Tucker’s absence the Dukes asked Neff to play in the post, where she excelled.
“Claire Neff came through very, very clutch for us playing the five, which she has no experience doing,” O’Regan said. “That’s what we worked on in the hours between Game 1 and Game 2. We were going to run four plays and that’s what she needed to know and just play hard, and she did that.”
JMU’s next game will be on March 11 at either 6 p.m. or 9:30 p.m with the opponent to be determined. All eight games of the CAA women’s tournament will be streamed live on FloSports.
