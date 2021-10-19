James Madison avoided another heartbreaking loss Tuesday night at Sentara Park, but after two overtimes the No. 23 Dukes had to settle for a 0-0 tie against the visiting American Eagles.
“I think we’ve done well to not give up goals, but it’s all about results,” JMU redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg said. “We haven’t gotten results and at a program like JMU if you don’t get the result, we’re not happy.”
Each team was taking a break from conference play coming off overtime thrillers. American (5-4-4) topped Patriot League rival Army on Saturday while JMU (10-3-1) was without preseason CAA Defensive Player of the Year Melker Anshelm and suffered its first league loss in the second overtime at UNC Wilmington.
From the start, it looked like Tuesday might feature a similar type of contest.
Even minus Anshelm, still out with an injury, the Dukes’ defense was tough to start the game. Martin Leu, in goal, saw just one shot from American in the match’s first 43 minutes and by halftime JMU had outshot the Eagles 6-2.
“I think it was good to get something out of this game, but I don’t think we were at our best,” JMU coach Paul Zazenski said. “I think we looked a little bit tired tonight and we’ve got to figure out ways to grind through the tired legs. Credit to American, they transitioned us and had a few chances.”
But despite an aggressive nature for the Dukes on offense, it remained a scoreless tie at the break.
American looked like it might catch the night’s first big break early in the second half after the Eagles’ points leader for the season, David Coly, found himself all alone with an open goal in front of him during the 55th minute.
“It was a very open game,” Zazenski said. “But tonight we were just off. I don’t know why that is. We’ve got to do a better job of taking every extra chance that we can and making the most of it.”
But instead, the Dukes got lucky as the uncontested shot sailed wide right to keep the 0-0 tie intact until the end of regulation. The Dukes also wasted their chances to score with the 10 shots in the opening 90 minutes not even reflective of the number of times JMU threatened in front of the goal.
Regardless, the teams once again found themselves playing extra time, but this time it ended in mutual frustration.
JMU returns to CAA action on Saturday in an anticipated Top-25 battle at No. 19 Hofstra.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” JMU’s Luca Erhardt, who had three shots on goal, said. “We kept a clean sheet for 90 minutes, but we just have to play a little quicker and take advantage of our chances. I think that’s our biggest problem right now.”
