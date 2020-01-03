James Madison faces a tough task Saturday at 4 p.m. when it heads to College of Charleston to face a team almost universally considered one of the favorites to win the Colonial Athletic Association.
But even though the Cougars (9-6, 3-0 CAA) boast a dynamic senior guard in Grant Riller and a strong supporting cast around him, the Dukes may have an advantage in the paint.
JMU (8-6, 1-2) leads the nation in defensive rebounds at more than 31 per game. And while that total is at least partially due to an increased number of possessions, the Dukes are also winning the battle of the boards by more than one rebound per contest.
Charleston, on the other hand, has been outrebounded by nearly three per contest. While Riller averages 21 points per game and leads a great backcourt, the Cougars don’t have an inside presence quite like JMU’s Dwight Wilson.
“We’re in a position now where we have to fight,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “I believe in this team and Dwight is one of those guys that can really help us do that. He’s worked so hard and continues to get better and we’ve got to continue to look to him.”
Wilson, a junior from Tallahassee, Fla., has been tremendous after recovering from an early-season ankle sprain. Since rejoining the starting lineup full time, Wilson has recorded double-doubles in six of his past seven games with at least 10 rebounds in all seven.
In 10 games this season the 6-8, 250-pounder is averaging 10.6 points and 10.9 rebounds.
“When I can set the tone underneath it can make it easy for the rest of the guys,” Wilson said. “That’s pretty much been the game plan from the start.”
Still, the Cougars present quite a challenge as JMU was saddled with the conference’s toughest opening stretch. Charleston has cruised to a 3-0 start in CAA play and its six non-conference losses were all to teams ranked in the Top 100 of the KenPom.com ratings.
But JMU simply hopes to carry some of the momentum from Thursday’s road win at UNC Wilmington down to South Carolina, where knocking off the Cougars would mean surviving the first two weeks of CAA play with a .500 record.
“I think this was a step forward for our team,” Wilson said on the JMU radio broadcast following the victory at UNCW. “Finishing games has been a big issue with us and we were able to get enough stops and able to convert on the offensive end to get us a win. It gets us motivated to go 2-2 on the road, but we still have work to do to get to where we want to go.”
