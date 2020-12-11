Fans might look at James Madison’s women’s basketball team through five games and think the Dukes might really be something in a year or two. Forgive JMU coach Sean O’Regan if he doesn’t want to wait to make a splash on a national stage.
JMU, with its four leading scorers and five of its top six rebounders all freshmen or sophomores, heads to West Virginia Sunday for a 6 p.m. tip against a Mountaineers team that has won at least 23 games four out of the past five seasons and picked up victories already this season against LSU and Tennessee.
“We’re going down there to win,” O’Regan said. “We’re not going down there to take a whoopin’ and learn from it. We’re going to go down there to throw a couple haymakers and see what we can do.”
The Dukes (4-1) have won three straight since falling behind by 33 points at halftime in a loss to Buffalo on Nov. 30 at home. In all, JMU has played just one poor half all season, outscoring the Bulls 27-6 in the third quarter of that one and getting within a couple of possessions in the fourth before failing to complete the comeback.
In the meantime, this group that has seen sophomore Kiki Jefferson (15.6 ppg) along freshmen Jamiah Hazell (14.4 ppg) and Peyton McDaniel (12.2 ppg) emerge as explosive scoring threats. JMU picked up home wins against Atlantic 10 foes George Mason and George Washington, plus the Dukes’ first victory against Virginia in Charlottesville in a decade.
“I’m not super surprised,” McDaniel, who has scored 49 points with 10 rebounds in the past two games, said. “Over the summer and even in preseason we were able to establish ourselves in practice and we worked really hard outside of practice, too. Upperclassmen have been really helpful too, pushing us along.”
But the Mountaineers (4-1), who were tied with No. 7 Baylor at halftime Thursday before the Bears pulled away in the second half, likely represent the toughest challenge to date. Hazell in particular faces a tough defensive matchup against 5-9 point guard Kysre Gondrezick.
Gondrezick, who started her career at Michigan before becoming an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick last season, is off to a red-hot start to her redshirt senior season at 20.2 points and three assists per game.
Though this young JMU squad appeared cool and collected while picking up a Power 5 road win already this season at Virginia, WVU represents a significant step up in competition from the struggling Cavaliers. O’Regan knows his team needs to be ready from the start to avoid digging a huge hole like it did against Buffalo.
Perhaps it’s no wonder that multiple times after the Dukes’ topped George Washington on Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the coach alluded to his team’s need to approach the trip to Morgantown like a heavyweight title bout.
“It’s big-girl basketball,” O’Regan said. “You better go in there with your fist balled up, because that is a team that can punk you if you are not ready to go. They are athletic and they are going to play hard. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
West Virginia has won seven of the last 10 meetings. The Dukes faced the school in the 2018 WNIT.
JMU’s four freshmen have each played in all five games, with three of them averaging more than 23 minutes a contest. Meanwhile, Madison Green, who was often the first Duke off the bench the past two seasons and started the first two games of 2020-21, hasn’t played in James Madison’s three straight victories. Fellow junior Jaylin Carodine, who played well in the second half of last season, has met the same fate.
“I had a discussion with Maddie and Jaylin after the Virginia game,” O’Regan said. “I was very honest with them, this is the direction we are going in. They’ve been great teammates and have been great in practice, but we’re on this particular train right now and it’s moving forward.”
And for the Dukes that locomotive is now heading toward back-to-back big challenges. JMU announced Friday morning it had added a game at No. 14 Maryland on Dec. 19. The Dukes and Terps have played each of the past two seasons with Maryland holding a 10-1 series advantage.
Maryland cruised to an 87-63 victory on Dec. 8, 2018, the last time the teams met in College Park, but last year’s game in Harrisonburg was a different story. The Dukes dominated the contest for three quarters and held a 19-point lead with 9:45 remaining before a furious Maryland comeback gave the Terps a 70-68 victory.
The Terps played in Harrisonburg when guard Kristi Toliver, a former Blue Streaks' star, was with Maryland. She led the Terps to the national title in 2006 as a freshman. Since college she has played in the WNBA and overseas.
