James Madison replenished its coaching staff on Friday, announcing the hire of Matt Bucklin as an assistant coach ahead of Mark Byington’s third season in charge of the Dukes.
Bucklin arrives at JMU after four seasons at Clemson, where he served as director of basketball operations under Tigers’ head coach Brad Brownell. Brownell was an assistant coach at UNC Wilmington in the mid-1990s while Byington was a player for the Seahawks.
“He’s a great, great basketball mind,” Byington told the Daily News-Record. “I think he’ll be really good.”
During his time at Clemson, the Tigers recorded a winning record each season and made the postseason twice in three opportunities with a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Bucklin, a native of Marietta, Ga., also has ties to other veteran coaches Byington respects.
Bucklin played four seasons at Georgia under then-Bulldogs coach Mark Fox, who is now the head coach at Cal. Bucklin then spent two seasons as a graduate assistant under Fox at Georgia before moving on to Clemson. Bucklin is also the nephew of Michigan State Hall of Famer Tom Izzo.
He replaces former JMU assistant coach Andrew Wilson, who worked with Byington at both Georgia Southern and JMU before taking the head coaching job at VMI this spring. Like Wilson, Bucklin comes to Harrisonburg with deep roots in the Atlanta area, which has proven a prime recruiting territory for the Dukes.
"I'm fired up to join Coach Byington's program at JMU and for my family to become members of the Harrisonburg community," Bucklin said in a release issued by JMU. "I want to give a special thanks to both Coach Brownell and Coach Fox for their mentorship and support — coaching is my passion and I can't wait to get to work."
