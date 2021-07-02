Summer means recruiting for college basketball coaches and in the case of James Madison’s Sean O’Regan it wasn’t just a search for players. He spent plenty of time trying to land his newest assistant, Kachine Alexander.
Alexander, a former All-Big Ten guard at Iowa, had been out of coaching after serving as an assistant at Florida Atlantic from 2016-19. But as O’Regan began asking coaching peers about potential replacements for Ashley Langford, who took the head coaching job at Stony Brook, Alexander’s name repeatedly came up.
She was particularly highly recommended by Lindsay Edmonds, a former JMU assistant who recently became the head coach at Rice.
“Part of my process was hitting up everybody I know and trust,” O’Regan said. “Lindsay said have you looked at Kachine Alexander? She talked to me about her and that really got me going. I just started liking her and so we took our time and had a couple of different calls before we brought her up for an interview.”
Alexander was somewhat familiar with JMU. The Hawkeyes and Dukes played each other in a tournament in Cancun her senior season and Alexander was teammates on a European professional team with Dawn Evans, JMU’s all-time leading scorer.
But she hadn’t pursued the JMU opening until O’Regan called.
“Coach O reached out to me and asked me if I was available and interested,” Alexander said. “He kind of found me and we had a couple of phone conversations and decided this might be something we were both interested in.”
After wrapping up her professional playing career, Alexander began coaching in 2012 at Division II Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota. Her next stop was at North Dakota State before continuing to build her reputation as one of the game’s up-and-coming assistants at FAU.
Alexander’s coaching hiatus was longer than originally expected. She left the Owls in 2019 intending to reevaluate her career trajectory and took the 2019-20 season off. She then became pregnant and with the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over the 2020-21 season chose to sit out another year.
Now the mother of a six-month-old, Alexander is moving to Harrisonburg and joining a program that’s not only consistently been at the top of the Colonial Athletic Association, but has seen multiple assistants land head coaching jobs.
“It happened fast,” Alexander said. “I was able to talk it over with my family and it felt like the right move, the right place to raise my daughter.”
O’Regan is confident he’s added another key member of his staff, which also includes Ian Caskill and Samantha Prahalis-Holmes.
“When somebody played Big Ten basketball at that level and then takes a D-II job, I think that shows how hard they are willing to work,” O”Regan said. “She brings so much energy and I think she’s going to be a really good fit for us.”
