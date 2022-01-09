It took some clutch play down the stretch, but James Madison finished a Colonial Athletic Association weekend sweep with a 59-57 victory against Elon Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Kiki Jefferson scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Dukes (6-7, 2-0 CAA), who now have a three-game winning streak dating back to before Christmas. Anna Goodman finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for JMU, her second-consecutive double-double.
“We knew Elon is not a team to let up,” Jefferson said. “They don’t take a possession off and they just pressure the ball and we knew we had to play every possession, every minute of the game and I think that’s what we did.”
Evonna McGill had 19 points and Brie Perpignan added 16 for Elon (8-3, 0-2), but JMU saw a more balanced effort that included 10 points from Claire Neff, who hit key baskets in crunch time, and seven points, five rebounds and two steals from Brianna Tinsley.
“When you go through a non-conference like we’ve gone through, I’m going to appreciate every time we win a game,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think we did just enough to win. That’s kind of how we played the whole game. We’re going to do just enough to win, but we’re not playing our best. I thought we really turned it up in the fourth.”
Coming off one of its best performances of the season in a blowout victory of William & Mary on Friday to open CAA play, JMU seemed to have the right answer early for an Elon defense that pressured and switched the Dukes’ guards outside the 3-point arc.
Jefferson and Hazell proved able to beat the Phoenix switches off the dribble, either creating a good look for themselves or dishing off to their teammates in the post as help came.
By the time Tinsley came in off the bench in the second quarter to provide a quick five-point spark, JMU had opened up a seven-point lead, despite turning it over six times in the game’s first 10 minutes and finishing the afternoon with 22.
But the Dukes couldn’t take advantage of opportunities to expand on the lead later in the first half and Perpignan nailed a jumper at the buzzer — her first bucket of the game — to make it a 33-28 JMU lead at halftime.
Elon quickly closed the JMU lead to a basket to start the second half, but the Phoenix suffered a setback when McGill hit the floor and had to exit the game with more than seven minutes to go in the third quarter.
The 6-1 senior center who had a game-high 10 points at that point but didn’t return to the game for nearly 10 minutes.
But JMU’s turnover issues didn’t go away and the Dukes began to have more trouble putting the ball in the basket, allowing the Phoenix to hang around. JMU went nearly four minutes without a basket while Perpignan warmed up. Her jumper in the lane gave Elon its first lead since the game’s opening two-and-half minutes, 38-36, with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Jefferson took over on both ends. The Dukes junior came up with a pair of blocked shots, key rebounds and a pair of baskets in the paint over a three minute stretch that saw JMU take the lead back, 42-39, with less than nine minutes to go in the game.
“She’s great when she wants to be,” O’Regan said of Jefferson. “The best she is is when she can get to the free throw line. What really helped her was Claire today. Because I thought Claire made a couple of baskets in the fourth and I was planning on getting Kiki at least a minute break in the fourth. She came through for us, but there’s another level to Kiki still.”
McGill’s return helped Elon keep it close entering the home stretch and her bucket in the paint made it a one-point game with three minutes to go. But Jefferson and Neff seemed to have any answer for everything McGill threw at the Dukes.
Jefferson, who went 10-for-12 from the free throw line, made a pair to essentially seal it in the closing seconds and the Dukes stayed perfect in CAA play after a rough run through the non-conference schedule.
The Dukes return to action next Sunday at Towson, which improved to 11-1 and 2-0 in the CAA with a victory against William & Mary.
