Shorthanded throughout conference play, James Madison had been prone to giving up second-half leads against CAA foes. But visiting the College of Charleston on Thursday night, JMU finished strong to secure a 71-63 victory.
The Dukes (15-11, 6-9 CAA) saw the program’s best start in more than three decades turn into a middling, injury-riddled final run through the CAA. But the victory in Charleston secured back-to-back winning seasons for the JMU program for just the second time since the turn of the century.
Terrence Edwards hit 8-of-10 from the field to finish with a team-high 18 points, leading four Dukes in double figures. Alonzo Sule added 15 points, as did Vado Morse. Morse went ice cold through the middle portion of the contest, but scored a pair of key driving buckets down the stretch to help secure the victory.
The game was the return of Mark Byington to TD Arena, where he was an assistant under legendary former head coach Bobby Cremins for the Cougars (14-11, 6-7) and took over as interim head coach midway through Cremins’ final season in 2012.
Cremins, not only Byington’s mentor, but also uncle of JMU assistant Jon Cremins, was in attendance to see what certainly began as a hard fought battle and ended as a much-needed victory for his former protege.
While Charleston missed its first seven 3-point attempts, Morse again started hot against the Cougars. Morse, who scored a career-high 32 when the teams played in Harrisonburg last month, knocked down three early from deep on the way to 11 quick points.
JMU opened up a seven-point lead midway through the first half, leading 21-14 with nine minutes before the intermission, despite seeing some early foul trouble for big men Justin Amadi, who finished with 10 points, and Sule.
As the clock ticked under five minutes left in the first, JMU began to struggle to finish shots in close while Australian sharpshooter Reyne Smith warmed up for the Cougars. Smith’s second 3-pointer got Charleston back within a bucket.
The Cougars also got production underneath from Dimitrius Underwood, who had a team-high 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Ben Burnham, but each time Charleston got within two, JMU had an answer and took a 34-28 lead to halftime after a bucket by Sule to close out the period.
Amadi and Sule each finished at the rim early in the second as the Dukes made it a 10-point lead just more than two minutes in. But once again it was Smith hitting from beyond the arc to prevent JMU pulling away.
Still, even as Morse disappeared for the Dukes on the offensive end, Amadi and Sule were getting it done in the paint as JMU held onto a 50-44 edge with less than 12 minutes left. But Burnham sparked a 6-0 Charleston run to reset the game 50-50 just three minutes later.
The Dukes and Cougars simply swapped baskets for the next several minutes before JMU came up with a couple of stops that included blocked shots in transition by Sule and Edwards. James Madison took advantage to go back ahead 62-57 as the contest hit its final four minutes.
From there, JMU simply held on. Charleston made just two of its final 15 shots while the big shots from Morse and free throws across the board helped the Dukes leave the low country with a win.
JMU returns to action Saturday for another homecoming game for Byington. The Dukes will travel to UNC Wilmington, where Byington was a standout player in the 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.