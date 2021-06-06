James Madison’s run to the Women’s College World Series, and the media exposure that comes with it, might have an outsized impact on the school’s entire athletic department. Right now, the Dukes basketball coaches are hard at work trying to capitalize on the attention.
“You watch ESPN SportsCenter and they are on,” JMU women’s hoops coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’ve gotten texts. Recruits are telling me they’ve watched. I just think it helps with the brand recognition of how JMU has been pretty excellent overall.”
The softball Dukes opened their first trip to the WCWS with a pair of thrilling victories against No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 OKlahoma State. Now folks across the country have jumped on the JMU bandwagon and there is near constant national media coverage of the purple and gold. JMU senior pitcher Odicci Alexander has become a national phenomenon.
“The sports world right now, the only thing that’s entertaining right now is the NBA Playoffs and JMU softball, so that’s what’s keeping my attention right now,” Dukes men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said. “The NBA is not happy LeBron is at home, but Odicci is everywhere.”
Byington said the players he’s recruiting might be following the NBA a little more closely at this point, but it certainly helps his cause that the name James Madison is nearly unavoidable on television and social media.
“The recruiting part of it, it’s great for the university, athletics and everything else,” Byington said. “Every single time they say JMU on national television — whether it’s a football, basketball or baseball game — it’s just so valuable for everything around us. This is to the extreme when you have a team on an incredible run and they’ve pretty much captured the hearts of everyone in America. We’re trying to relay this information to families and recruits and everyone else.”
Early June is often a quiet time around the JMU campus, but this year it’s also huge in terms of basketball recruiting. In response to COVID-19, the NCAA mandated a recruiting dead period — meaning no in person contact between coaches and recruits on or off campus. The end of that period was pushed back several times until it lasted more than a year. It was finally lifted on June 1.
The JMU women have already begun hosting visitors on campus, including Kiyomi McMiller. McMiller is the No. 4 player in the class of 2024 according to ESPN and the Frederick, Md., product came to Harrisonburg the first day visits were allowed.
The softball team’s success, and the growing celebrity status of Alexander provided some extra excitement around campus during that visit.
“It’s really something to talk about,” O’Regan said. “We’ve been talking to (recruits) for over a year and it’s a great topic to talk about it. I can call and ask, did you watch the game? And I’ve had people texting me, ‘hey, I saw your softball team was No. 1 on SportsCenter.’ So it’s out there and it’s certainly got some great momentum.”
