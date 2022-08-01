While James Madison returns the vast majority of its production from last season, it didn’t stop the Dukes from hitting the transfer market again in an effort to enhance the roster.
Noah Freidel, a 6-4 guard from South Dakota State who averaged 13.6 points in 63 games with the Jackrabbits, and Mezie Offurum, a 6-8 forward from Mount St. Mary’s, who averaged 12 points and five rebounds last season, have been practicing with the Dukes this summer and appear ready to contribute to JMU’s overall depth.
“Both those guys are very experienced and they just have a way about them that’s calm,” Byington said. “Noah has already shown he’s going to be one of our best offensive players. He can really shoot and score in different ways. He’s not just a shooter. Mezie’s a physical presence. He’s 6-8 and has got long arms and can really move. He’s probably the most athletic guy on our team, and you have a couple of other guys as athletic as we have, that’s a big statement.”
Overall, the transfer portal has been good to JMU since Byington arrived in the spring of 2020. During Byington’s first two seasons, 45.1 percent of the Dukes’ scoring has come from players who transferred in. On the flip side, JMU hasn’t lost a transfer who averaged more than six points per game the previous season.
As JMU prepares for a debut season in the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes’ two leading returning scorers Vado Morse (15.3 ppg) and Takal Molson (12.3 ppg) each began their career elsewhere.
Perhaps the biggest question going into the 2022-23 seasons is if the latest transfer duo can fit as seamlessly as their predecessors.
“It’s been good, 19 hours away is kind of a long ways, but after the first week I kind of got settled down,” Freidel said of his transition to Harrisonburg. “I’m starting to get to know my teammates better and it’s been fun getting in the gym and getting better. We’ve got a good group and I think we’re going to be pretty good this year, or have a great chance to be.”
Freidel comes to JMU from a SDSU program that won the past three Summit League regular season championships. But outside of JMU guard Tyree Ihenacho, a transfer from North Dakota and like Freidel a former Summit League Rookie of the Year, Freidel didn’t really know any of his new teammates before arriving at JMU.
Offurum, on the other hand, is product of the Washington, D.C. area had a strong familiarity with JMU and people in the program. Offurum and Morse played against each other in high school and Dukes assistant coach Xavier Joyner coached at Mount St. Mary’s before joining Byington’s staff.
“Everything has been good,” Offurum said. “It’s been a pretty good adjustment just getting to know my teammates and coaches and everything. I can’t complain. The coaches have done a good job getting me acclimated with their culture and system, so it’s been good.”
Both transfers join JMU in places where the Dukes already have veteran leadership. In addition to Morse and Molson in the backcourt, JMU brings back forwards Justin Amadi and Alonzo Sule in the frontcourt alongside Offurum.
Freidel said that walking into such a situation means he’s willing to accept whatever job on the team comes to him.
“Whatever Coach B wants to get as many wins as possible,” Freidel said. “That’s going to be my role.”
