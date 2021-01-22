James Madison won’t have women’s basketball at the Atlantic Union Bank Center this weekend, but the Dukes could be back in action soon.
JMU was scheduled to play host to Colonial Athletic Association rival Northeastern Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg, but the games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program the conference office announced on Friday afternoon.
Dukes coach Sean O’Regan told the Daily News-Record he had talked with Northeastern coach Kelly Cole and was told the Huskies didn’t have a confirmed positive test within the program, but a member of the traveling party felt ill after the team arrived at the airport in Boston.
“Because of the precautions of it all, they are playing it safe,” O’Regan said.
Northeastern staff suspected the illness was not due to COVID-19, but elected to return to campus instead of flying to Virginia. The Huskies will undergo two rounds of testing in Boston and if they get the all-clear Saturday evening could re embark on the trip to Harrisonburg with hopes of playing against JMU on Monday and Tuesday.
“They have to get a negative test today and tomorrow and if they do that, we’ll play on Monday and Tuesday,” O’Regan said. “As of right now, I haven’t had to totally pull the rug out from under the players. I’m still in my office watching Northeastern because I think there is a high probability of that happening, but anything could happen. We could pop a positive between now and then.”
It’s the latest in a series of coronavirus-related issues regarding the JMU (6-4, 2-1 CAA) schedule. A week ago, JMU played without head coach Sean O’Regan who had tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed home in isolation. The Dukes split a weekend series at Elon.
The week before that two home games against UNC Wilmington were postponed with the Seahawks choosing not to come to Harrisonburg after receiving word of O’Regan’s positive test.
The JMU men, who had just arrived in Boston to take on the Northeastern men when news broke of the women’s postponement, have also seen many schedule shakeups during CAA play. Most recently, College of Charleston paused team activities leading to a postponement of next week’s games against the Dukes in Harrisonburg.
Mark Byington’s men’s team is now waiting to see if any other CAA teams find themselves without an opponent and able to play next week.
The Dukes women’s team now waits with fingers crossed that its wait might only be a couple of extra days.
“As of now I still have some hope,” O’Regan said.
