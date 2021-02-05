Three losses in the past six games is not something many people associated with the James Madison women’s basketball program are used to. It’s certainly not something fifth-year Dukes coach Sean O’Regan wants to experience again soon.
But O’Regan believes better days are ahead for JMU (8-6, 4-3 CAA).
“It may be a surprise to some people, but I’m really proud of our players,” O’Regan said earlier this week. “I know they are crushed. I’m proud of the way we are fighting. We are going to continue to fight and grow. We’re getting better.”
But so too, it seems, is the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes have been the conference standard-bearers for years - last season would have been JMU’s 15th straight postseason appearance if not for the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament and WNIT - but currently sit fourth in the CAA standings heading into two home games this weekend against Elon (7-5, 3-3).
The Dukes and Phoenix are scheduled to tipoff at 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The teams split a series at Elon two weeks ago, but will play a third and fourth time this season as it becomes evident not every missed conference game can be rescheduled.
Adding extra games against the Phoenix certainly doesn’t make JMU’s challenge any easier. Delaware and Drexel sit in the top two spots in the CAA standings and the Dukes still have four games upcoming against that pair. Elon sits in fifth place in the league standings, but have already split two games each with the Blue Hens, Dragons and Dukes.
Last week, Elon crushed Delaware by 22 points to give the Hens their first CAA loss. Junior guard Brie Perpignan had a game-high 20 points and was one of four Elon players in double figures. She is from Bishop O'Connell High in Arlington - as is JMU men's star Matt Lewis.
"This is definitely a big win for our program," Elon Coach Charlotte Smith said after that game. "I am very proud of the team and their resiliency and their ability to bounce back from yesterday's loss. That takes a lot of character. So, I'm really proud of our team and the effort that they put forth today. I think this is just the tip of the iceberg for this team and I look forward to us getting better each weekend."
It’s looking like possibly the toughest overall conference schedule JMU will have faced in years. Drexel, Delaware, and JMU all are ranked in the CollegeInsider.com MId-Major Top 25 poll with Elon also receiving votes.
Unlike previous seasons when James Madison spent the months leading up to March thinking about a potential at-large NCAA Tournament resume, this JMU team needs only worry about putting the losses behind them and building toward the CAA Tournament with hopes of taking the league’s automatic bid. As the Dukes prepare for their first games in February, the time has come to start building momentum toward that goal.
“It’s the first time in a while where the at-large thing isn’t even on the radar,” O’Regan said. “Wouldn’t it be something if this was the group that pulled out a conference tournament championship?”
Elon's Smith was a standout at North Carolina and her last-second shot gave the Tar Heels the national title in 1994 over Louisiana Tech.
She played overseas in Italy and in the WNBA, including a stint with Washington in 2005, before her entry into coaching. Smith is in her 10th season at Elon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.