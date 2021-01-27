For the first time in a long time, James Madison has some serious momentum.
The Dukes, who entered this season with fewer conference victories over the past four years than any other team in the Colonial Athletic Association, easily took care of visiting Towson on Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The 78-63 victory was JMU’s second against the Tigers this month and fifth in the past six games against all comers.
Picked ninth in the CAA preseason poll, the Dukes (8-5, 3-1 CAA) are even in the loss column with league-leading Northeastern, with whom JMU split two games over the weekend. There’s a lot of games left on the schedule, but the Dukes are in as good a position as anyone in the Colonial right now.
“I don’t like to compare past teams, every team is different and every road is different,” JMU senior guard Matt Lewis said. “But we are playing with a good confidence level and our confidence is as high as it’s been this year. Guys are starting to find their niche and do their specialty, so I think the confidence level is high.”
Lewis scored a team-high 23 points for JMU while backcourt mate Vado Morse added 19. Jason Gibson scored 23 to lead Towson (3-8, 2-4) but JMU managed to slow down Tigers guard Zane Martin, who had four points and four turnovers in 24 minutes. He entered the day at 16.7 points per contest.
The Dukes led by double digits most of the game and by as many as 21 in the second half. But Towson got all the breaks early - in such forms ranging from loose balls rolling the Tigers' way to Charles Thompson getting an uncontested layup while JMU’s Zach Jacobs dealt with a lost contact lens. The result was a 13-0 run for the Tigers in the game’s opening minutes.
But James Madison soon regained its composure and scored the next 17 points with Morse once again leading the charge. Coming off a 30-point game Sunday at Northeastern, Morse was on fire again from the start. A jumper from the left wing, three of his 16 first-half points, put JMU ahead 31-20 with six minutes left in the opening period. By halftime the Dukes had pushed the lead to 18 points.
“The first four and a half minutes we played terrible, but were able to reset quickly,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We got back into the game quickly and from the 15-minute mark all the way down to the end of the first half our defense was incredible.”
The breaks that went Towson’s way early started going against the Tigers in the second half and foul trouble mounted. Martin, Towson’s leading scorer on the season, picked up a personal foul and a technical on the same play to foul out with more than 13 minutes to go and Thompson picked up his fourth shortly after that.
But even with that frustration mounting and two of their best players on the bench, the Tigers clawed back to within 12 points before Lewis got hot and scored seven straight points.
Lewis and Morse had plenty of help in this one, though. Freshman point guard Terell Strickland scored 11 points and senior forward Zach Jacobs added six points and eight rebounds off the bench after Justin Amadi was saddled with early foul trouble.
“We went on a tremendous run in the first half and Zach Jacobs was a part of it,” Byington said. “Justin got in foul trouble and we had to wear Zach out. He did a great job defensively and had one of the best rebounding games I’ve seen from him. We wouldn’t have been in the position we were in at halftime if it wasn’t for Zach.”
JMU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against last-place Elon (3-3, 0-2), a CAA foe that is slated to play Saturday at Delaware.
