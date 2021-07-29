James Madison and the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association should be back to a familiar rhythm this winter as the conference announced a return to its pre-COVID basketball scheduling practices.
The 2020-21 seasons for men’s and women’s hoops featured back-to-back conference games on Saturdays and Sundays in a single location. Even with those coronavirus protocols in place many games had to be rescheduled or canceled.
For the 2021-22 slate, the CAA returned to the traditional home-and-home double round-robin format that utilizes travel partners amongst the 10 league members. Women’s games are scheduled for Fridays and Sundays while the men will play Thursdays and Saturdays.
For instance, JMU’s women’s team will open the conference season Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 with a Philadelphia-area trip to Drexel and Delaware. The Dukes men begin the CAA season Dec. 31 at Towson.
The trip to the Baltimore suburbs is one of three straight road games to start the Dukes defense of the CAA regular-season title. JMU travels to Delaware Jan. 3 and then visits Drexel on Jan. 5.
Towson remains the travel partner for both JMU men and women.
The JMU men also officially announced their participation in the inaugural Naples Invitational, a multi-team event in Naples, Fla., scheduled for Thanksgiving week. The Dukes open the tournament Nov. 22 against Kent State. The field also includes George Washington, Wright State, East Tennessee State, Murray State, Missouri State and Long Beach State.
Neither the JMU men nor women’s teams have released a full non-conference schedule, but the Dukes previously announced four home games for each. The JMU men will face Old Dominion (Nov. 13), George Mason (Nov. 19), Virginia (Dec. 7) and Radford (Dec. 11) at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The JMU women will take on Virginia (Nov. 9), Maryland (Nov. 14), Villanova (Dec. 9) and West Virginia (Dec. 12) all at home.
