JMU and NBA are three-letter initialisms that haven’t often gone together. Friday Matt Lewis took a step toward changing that.
Lewis, a recent James Madison graduate at the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, signed a free-agent deal with the National Basketball Association’s Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lewis, who was JMU’s first three-time All-CAA performer and led the conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game, is the first player to sign an NBA deal after finishing his college career with the Dukes since 1991 when Steve Hood was drafted 42nd overall by the Sacramento Kings.
Only two former Dukes have ever played in an NBA regular-season game.
Linton Townes, who led JMU to first-round victories in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in the early 1980s, played 60 NBA games for the Portland Trailblazers, Milwaukee Bucks, San Diego Clippers and San Antonio Spurs. He was born in Richmond, grew up in Covington and was not a big-time prep recruit.
"I kind of grew with JMU, which is great," Townes told the Daily News-Record in February. "If I had to do it all over again, I would do it the same way."
Kennard Winchester, who played three seasons at JMU in the late 1980s before transferring to Averett, played in 122 NBA games between 1990 and 1993, mostly with the Houston Rockets. Winchester was born in Chestertown, Maryland.
Though Lewis wasn’t selected in Thursday’s two-round NBA Draft, he has a shot to continue the CAA’s recent success at producing NBA players. Each of the previous two CAA Players of the Year, former Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman and ex-William & Mary big man Nathan Knight, have made it to the NBA.
Additionally, former College of Charleston standouts Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller were each second-round draft picks in recent years. UNC Wilmington’s Devontae Cacock, Charleston’s Joe Chealey and Delaware’s Nate Darling are other CAA contemporaries of Lewis’ who made it to the NBA after signing as undrafted free agents.
