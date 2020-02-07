James Madison has won consistently enough under fourth-year head coach Sean O’Regan the opportunities to extract revenge in the Convocation Center have been relatively rare.
Sunday when Towson visits at 2 p.m. will be a notable exception.
The Dukes (16-4, 7-2 CAA) are not only coming off a loss a week ago at Drexel, but they also lost to Towson the last time the two teams played. The Tigers (10-10, 5-4) built a 21-point lead last month in suburban Baltimore and responded for a one-point victory after the Dukes battled all the way back to take the lead in the second half.
“We’re ready to get back on the horse here and straighten things out,” O’Regan said. “We need to work on getting back to what our core values are.”
When put in position to avenge a loss on its home floor, JMU has generally been dominant. The most recent example came a few weeks ago when the Dukes beat Hofstra - the program that knocked it out of last year’s CAA Tournament - by 42 points.
But putting the throttle down on Towson won’t be easy as the Tigers have proven to be a challenge for JMU in recent years. Last season, the Dukes swept the Tigers, but it took overtime to get past them in Harrisonburg before an eight-point victory at Towson.
Outside of the Tigers, JMU had mostly dominated the rest of the CAA up until Sunday’s blowout loss at Drexel. That’s been especially true at the Convo, where the Dukes are 27-2 over the past two seasons with the only losses coming to Big Ten teams Northwestern and Maryland by a combined seven points.
But with quick guards Kionna Jeter and Q Murray, along with wiry post presence Nukiya Mayo, the Tigers have more athleticism to match up with the Dukes than most CAA teams.
While Towson, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago, has underachieved on the whole, it is a team that knows it can handle JMU on a good day. Jeter and Mayo combined for 50 points and 19 rebounds in the win at Towson.
O’Regan said he knows running through the CAA with as much ease as a year ago was never going to be easy. But he hopes the losses in the first half were a wake up call as the Dukes try to reposition themselves into the No. 1 seed in next month’s CAA Tournament.
“I don’t ever want to lose a game,” O’Regan said. “But I think it is a good refresher. I think it is really hard to go long stretches where you are winning. We did it last year, but it is really, really hard to do. I think every once in a while you need a reminder of how hard it is and how hard you have to work at it.”
