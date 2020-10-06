First-year James Madison coach Mark Byington has, since his first day on the job in March, talked about bringing “positionless basketball” to the Dukes.
Even so, if all goes according to plan for the new coaching staff, the program could soon become known for a particular position. Might JMU also become synonymous with PGU: Point Guard University?
“There’s going to be times where we put more of our guards and ball handlers on the floor and kind of go to our flow game,” Byington said. “We go faster and it’s unscripted motion. That’s the kind of thing we’ve kind of focused on with our team right now and in the past I’ve really liked to push the ball on makes and misses. Every time there is a change of possession, push the ball. I think with this team we might really have to push it on misses or turnovers.”
The Dukes have 13 scholarship players on the roster with at least six of them capable of playing the point guard position from time to time. That doesn’t even count Tyce McNair, the local standout who was an all-state performer at East Rockingham as a senior and signed to play JUCO ball before COVID-19 changed his plans and led to him walking on at JMU.
And yet, as the Dukes plan to mostly play four guards around one big man, Byington would still like to see the program add more players capable of serving as the primary ball handler.
Byington may have a model for success down the hallway in the women’s basketball office where if early preseason practices are an indication three of coach Sean O’Regan’s top four or five players might be point guards who stand 5-8 or shorter.
“I feel like we are maybe one short of where I would like to be,” Byington said. “Maybe just kind of a combo wing who can play the one short. So I’d like to have that problem that Sean has because I’d like to have multiple point guards together who can handle the ball.”
JMU already has two commitments for the 2021 recruiting class. Jaylin Stinson is a pure point guard from Philadelphia while Devon Savage is a 6-4 guard from who can play both the point and the wing.
But the Dukes have continued to work the recruiting trail hard, with offers out to multiple guards. Andrew McConnell, a three-star, 6-0 point guard from the Atlanta metro area is expected to announce his school of choice Wednesday with the JMU among his most active suitors.
Matt Lewis, a 6-5 senior who averaged more than 19 points per game last season, has played both on and off the ball during his JMU career, but could see plenty of time at the one this season as Byington said he wants to let his best playmakers handle the ball.
But junior transfers Vado Morse and Jalen Hodge are also both experienced point guards who could share the backcourt with Lewis and sophomore Jayvis Harvey is a combo guard who played 11 minutes per game for the Dukes last season. Byington also said all three scholarship freshmen, including true point guard Terell Strickland, have shown an ability to compete for playing time.
It may lead to some strikingly small lineups on the court at times, but that’s just how Byington and Co. like it.
