James Madison has beaten just one Colonial Athletic Association team this year - so seeing the Seahawks at the Convocation Center today may be just what the Dukes need.
On the other hand, JMU and UNC Wilmington have moved in different directions since the Dukes picked up a four-point victory in Wilmington on Jan. 2. The Harrisonburg school (8-13, 1-9 CAA) has lost seven straight and each of the past three by at least double digits.
The Seahawks (7-16, 2-8) fired coach C.B. McGrath and have found new life under interim coach Rob Burke the past 18 days. UNCW won back-to-back games against Northeastern and College of Charleston and has, on the whole, been much more competitive with the conference’s top teams.
“They are playing with a sense of freedom at UNC Wilmington,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said Thursday night after his team fell by 19 at home to College of Charleston. “They changed the coach and they are really playing inspired basketball for him. If we don’t turn it around, it is going to be a problem. We have to be able to sustain for 40 minutes. There is no way you can win in this league without having that level of focus and that level of pride.”
The Dukes were picked to finish fourth in the CAA preseason poll, receiving three first-place votes in the process. But they entered the second half of conference play in dead last and that prompted JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne to release a statement Friday.
“We are disappointed with where we are in men’s basketball,” the statement read. “It’s not where we want JMU to be, and it's not where we thought we would be at the start of the season. The student-athletes and coaches have worked hard, and I know they also share frustration in not seeing the results of that work in-game outcomes.
"That said, as we turn the calendar from January to February there is still time for this team to string together victories and have a good showing in the CAA Championship. We continue to support our student-athletes and coaches as they keep working towards success on the court and preparation for postseason play. Upon the season’s conclusion we will commence our standard end-of-year evaluation procedures that we follow with all coaches.”
When the Dukes and Seahawks tip off Saturday at 4 p.m., Rowe believes his team will need to show more fire than it has the previous few contests as the losing streak has seemed to wear on everyone associated with the program.
All 10 teams in the CAA make the league tournament, which begins March 7 in Washington, D.C.
“The gist of what I said is I’m in the midst of battling,” Rowe said. “But the pride, there’s foolish pride and I’m not talking about that. But being proud to put on a uniform and have an opportunity. The chances that any of us get another opportunity to do this, I think it’s really hard to take for granted. They are good kids and good guys, but there is more to it than that.”
