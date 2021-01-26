James Madison coach Mark Byington said his team doesn’t talk much about last season, nor do the Dukes look too far ahead and consider the big picture of the Colonial Athletic Association race. But he’ll have to forgive the increasingly optimistic JMU fans if they don’t fall in line.
The Dukes (7-5, 2-1 CAA) enter Wednesday’s home game against Towson (3-7, 2-3) - tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the contest streaming on FloSports and televised by MASN - with an opportunity to surpass last season’s conference win total and come within one victory of matching last season’s overall total of nine. Not bad considering it’s still January and the schedule has been shortened because of COVID-19.
Even after knocking off Northeastern, previously unbeaten in league play and a perennial stumbling block for the Dukes, Byington wanted his team to remain focused on the next task. In this case, that's a Towson team JMU has already defeated on the road.
“I probably sound like a broken record repeating myself,” Byington said. “But we don’t think about last year. The past doesn’t matter. We just have to keep improving for the next one.”
Still, all things considered, it’s fair for those outside the locker room to start wondering what the ceiling might be for this team if it can string together a few more victories.
Northeastern sits atop the CAA standings at 7-1, but the Dukes are even in the loss column with a split in the season series. It’s a distinct possibility that the entire conference slate doesn’t get played, so seeding in the CAA Tournament, which JMU will host, could come down to winning percentage.
Preseason CAA favorite Hofstra, which currently sits just behind JMU in third place, has already lost both games in a home-and-home series with Northeastern. With COVID-related scheduling chaos, it’s possible the Dukes wind up playing most of their games against teams currently in the bottom half of the standings.
It’s a new era with Byington in his first season and the supporting cast around CAA Preseason Player of the Year Matt Lewis emerging in concert.
Bouncing back from a loss to Northeastern to take the second game in the weekend series showed a resolve all too rare in JMU’s recent seasons.
"I'm really proud of the guys' response - we beat a really good team today,” Byington said after Sunday’s victory. “Hopefully that shows these guys that the work is working and we're heading in the right direction. We handled adversity well in the second half and really made plays down the stretch to seal that one."
Of course, for JMU the CAA season is still young and it’s been a while since the Dukes had a team that could be counted on for consistency. JMU’s win at Towson earlier in the season came without the Tigers’ leading scorer, Zane Martin. The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia played all 40 minutes and had a team-high 17 points Sunday in a loss at Hofstra.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
The Dukes enter Wednesday’s game still unsure if they will play this weekend. JMU was scheduled to play host to College of Charleston on Saturday and Sunday, but the Cougars paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocol.
If another CAA team is forced to go on pause in the next few days, it’s likely the CAA matches the Dukes up with another league team looking for games. If the other eight conference teams play as scheduled, it’s possibly JMU could look for a non-league opponent for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.