James Madison returns to action on the road again Friday night at Elon, as the Dukes get ready for a stretch that could define their season.
JMU (9-10, 5-3 CAA) saw a three-game winning streak come to an end last week when Northeastern left Harrisonburg with a 12-point victory. With their third conference loss, the Dukes are running out of time to catch undefeated Drexel at the top of the standings. But if they have any hope of leaving the CAA with a regular season title, it must start with a pair of victories on the road this weekend.
“I’m not ready to pack in the season and call it a day,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We’ve got to keep working. We will and get after it the rest of the week. On to the next one.”
JMU is playing without potential All-CAA players Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff, both out for the season. The Dukes also can’t play in the conference tournament after JMU announced in November it would leave the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference, and after one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country the Dukes put a lot of stock in chasing the regular season championship.
Elon (10-7, 2-5) is coming off a pair of losses, but likely won’t be an easy victory for the Dukes. JMU pulled off a two-point victory against the Phoenix at the Atlantic Union Bank Center earlier this season.
O’Regan knows his team will have to play much better than it did against Northeastern to come away with a victory. The Dukes shot just 26 percent and got outrebounded by the Huskies. JMU was also unable to take advantage of opportunities created by Northeastern turnovers.
“There’s no real explanation for it, other than we just didn’t play well and put the ball in the basket,” O’Regan said. “We missed 18 layups. That’s not a good formula for winning too many games. It was an extremely frustrating Sunday for me.”
The Dukes know that with the shooting struggles that plagued them throughout the season, even when they play well they can count on close games.
But for the most part in conference play, JMU has been able to pull those contests out. The loss to Northeastern was an exception, but the Dukes are hoping to make a better impression in all areas of the game when they get to Elon.
“We understand that shots aren’t going to fall,” JMU forward Kiki Jefferson, who is averaging 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, said. “We’ve got to be able to do it on the defensive end. If we aren’t making shots, but also not allowing them to make shots it’s going to be a good game.”
The Dukes and Phoenix tip off at 7 p.m. with the game streaming live on FloSports.
