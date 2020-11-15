Less than two weeks before the start of the season, James Madison’s women’s basketball program is juggling its schedule again.
The Dukes, which are supposed to open the season at home Nov. 25 against Mount. St. Mary’s, were forced to cancel its Nov. 28 game against Marquette. Sources from the schools indicated the Golden Eagles had placed its program on pause after a positive COVID-19 test and wouldn’t be ready to begin the season on Thanksgiving weekend.
JMU is now in search of two games to round out its 2020-21 schedule. The Dukes had one opening before the Marquette cancelation, with O’Regan hoping to find a game sometime near Christmas break.
“We’re working hard to get, now, two more games,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Marquette is not going to be able to play a game by that date. We’ve literally hit everybody we can drive too, but we haven’t received a solid yes, for that weekend, and then I am still trying to get a game for right before Christmas. We do have a couple possibilities for that one, I just haven’t got any sort of confirmation.”
O’Regan, who is friends with Marquette coach Megan Duffy, said both coaches were open to rescheduling the game if they could find a date that works for each of them. But for the moment the game is canceled and not postponed, leaving the Dukes to search for new teams to play.
The fifth-year JMU head coach said he and assistant Ian Caskill have been eagerly seeking out potential opponents. O’Regan said they had attempted to contact every team within a six-hour drive of Harrisonburg and have had dialogue with every team in the state of Virginia with the exception of Old Dominion, which hasn’t responded.
“Everybody has the own agenda and stuff, but I would play anybody we can drive to,” O’Regan said. “Anybody. I would play anybody because even if you might lose the game, I want to get the game in. Even if it is UConn at UConn, you’re probably going to lose that game, but I want to get the game in.”
Marquette is expected to be among the top few teams in the Big East this season, and was exactly the kind of game O’Regan likes to schedule as a mid-major power hoping to build an NCAA Tournament resume.
Replacing the Golden Eagles with a comparable opponent might not be easy. The Dukes have been in discussions with the likes of VCU, Richmond, St. John’s and Tennessee, but thus far haven’t nailed down a date with any of them.
O’Regan also said he’s talked to his mentor and former JMU coach Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech. The Hokies currently have a full slate, but JMU and Virginia Tech might play if Brooks’ team also sees a cancelation.
Other programs have been less receptive to the idea of playing JMU.
“We hit Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest,” O’Regan said. “We almost had a deal with Wake, but they went with someone else. I hit somebody up in the ACC and said I hear you need games. They literally laughed on the phone and said I need wins, I don’t need games. You guys would beat us by 20. I said can I use that in recruiting? But we’re very actively trying to get those last few games.”
