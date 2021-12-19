Calling a pre-Christmas non-conference game a must win, isn’t exactly accurate. But at the same time, it’s hard to underestimate just how much James Madison could use a victory Monday at George Mason.
The Dukes (3-7) head to Fairfax for a 3 p.m. tip on their longest losing streak in close to four decades. Last time out, JMU took West Virginia to overtime only to suffer its fifth consecutive loss.
Even in a losing effort, the game against the Mountaineers was one of the best JMU has played all season. But the non-conference schedule has been brutal. Three of the Dukes’ losses have been to teams either ranked or receiving votes this week. Two were in overtime. Two were on the road to mid-major powers Buffalo and Liberty, who have a combined record of 17-4.
But there is a sense that following up a solid showing against WVU with a victory against a decent George Mason squad could get the Dukes on the right track before CAA play begins.
“I thought we responded much better,” O’Regan said in the days following the West Virginia game. “I really, really wish for this team that they could get a result that will help fuel them. We’re getting better. I know that. Our staff knows that. Our team knows that too and I’m glad they are still bought in with a pretty rough slate of games they’ve been through.”
The Patriots (6-5) have a victory against Florida on their resume, but come into the game against their old rivals on a two game losing streak after dropping games to Norfolk State and Bucknell.
But all-in-all, George Mason appears significantly improved under first-year head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis. Bethune-Cookman transfer Amaya Scott is averaging a team-best 16.8 points per game while guard Jordan Wakefield is adding 14.1 points a contest.
For JMU, this game provides an opportunity to get back on track before opening up CAA play with arguably the toughest back-to-back games it will face in conference: a pair of road contests at Delaware and Drexel.
The Dukes finally broke out of a shooting slump from 3-point range, nailing 7-of-17 from deep against West Virginia. But JMU still struggled somewhat offensively on the whole, shooting just 33 percent from the field with only five assists.
Still, just seeing some long-range shots go down after entering the contest shooting 18 percent from behind the arc seemed to change the mindset of the Dukes. But JMU is still looking to play a complete game offensively.
“When we get down to crunch time, the ball stops moving,” O’Regan said. “That’s where we got to take our next step. I thought we battled against West Virginia and we played hard, but in the end you’ve got to make more baskets than the other team and we didn’t end up doing that.”
One streak the Dukes don’t want to see end? JMU has won the past 19 games against the Patriots, including an 89-70 victory last season in Harrisonburg. This 76th meeting between the in-state foes will stream live on ESPN+.
