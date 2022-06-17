As James Madison prepares for what it hopes will be a bounce-back season in the Dukes’ Sun Belt Conference debut, an area where JMU could be improved is the frontcourt.
JMU is looking at significantly more size, depth and experience underneath as it prepares for the 2022-23 season. Returning center Anna Goodman, who averaged 7.1 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore last season, is nursing an injury this summer, but expected to be back by the time the season begins.
Meanwhile two other Dukes have been working hard this summer and could provide quality minutes. JMU added Middle Tennessee State transfer Kseniia Kozlova, a 6-4 center who averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. While those numbers don’t jump out, JMU coach Sean O’Regan said thinks Kozlova fits better in JMU’s system and he’s been impressed with her work since arriving on campus.
O’Regan suspects the Russian native could compete for a starting job this season. Additionally, O’Regan said that in Goodman’s absence this summer, he’s enjoyed seeing rising sophomore Mikaya Tynes challenge Kozlova in workouts.
“She’s raising my expectations every time I see her out there,” O’Regan said of Kozlova. “She’s going to be really good for us offensively. Great post moves and works really hard. It’s been fun because I think Mikaya Tynes is getting better too and they’ve been battling each other. It’s been really fun to watch.”
NEW OPPONENTS
The move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt means ditching long-time rivals such as Drexel and Delaware, programs with styles O’Regan had gotten very familiar with over the years.
But JMU could have an advantage on the bench as two new assistant coaches have familiarity with the new league. Neil Harrow joined the Dukes’ staff after previously serving as an assistant at Troy, the Sun Belt’s most consistent program the past five years. Harrow not only knows just about everything there is to know about a team sure to be one of the top contenders in the Sun Belt, he’s extensively scouted the vast majority of the league.
Of course, JMU isn’t the only newcomer to the SBC. Marshall, along with Old Dominion and Southern Miss, will move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. New JMU assistant coach Lexie Barrier, a former Dukes player, was an assistant last season at Marshall.
Similar to Harlow, Barrier not only brings direct knowledge of her old team, but experience coaching against ODU and Southern Miss last season.
TROJAN WAR
If JMU can rebound and get back to the top of its conference, where the Dukes sat in each of O’Regan’s first four seasons as JMU head coach, Troy figures to be the team James Madison will need to dethrone.
The Trojans went 24-9 and 13-2 in Sun Belt action last season and return all-conference forward and Kenyan National team member Felmas Koranga, who averaged nearly 13 points and 11 rebounds a season ago.
Like JMU, Troy is also adding size. Coastal Carolina transfer Janeen Camp, a 6-5 center who began her career at Towson, is joining the Trojans along with former Alabama guard Nia Daniel.
Old Dominion could be another new challenger to Troy at the top. The Monarchs went 24-10 last season and added Boston College transfer Makayla Dickens, a Virginia Beach native who averaged 11 points and three assists per game over four seasons with the Golden Eagles.
Much like on the men’s basketball side, the Sun Belt has spent the offseason thinking about how expansion could help boost its women’s basketball profile. If the Dukes and Monarchs return to their historical positions as mid-major powers alongside Troy at the top of the league it could go a long way.
“Walking into the league, you know, they didn’t have a team in the Top 100 as far as the NET,” O’Regan said. “I feel like every conference has that conversation at some sort of level. I think us, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss could immediately raise that.”
