James Madison knows the 2020–21 basketball season won’t include all the games listed on the school’s website.
Beyond that, many questions remain unanswered as the Dukes begin to reshuffle men’s and women’s hoops slates following Wednesday’s decision by the NCAA Division I Council to delay the start of the season by two weeks and cut the maximum number of games by four.
“[Wednesday’s] guidance from the NCAA Division I Council was an important step for our preparation for a healthy 2020-21 competitive year,” JMU officials said in a statement released by the school. “Now that we have a confirmed date of November 25 for a start to college basketball, the FCS playoffs to occur April 18 to May 15 and multiple other important updates, we have a more defined structure to build our schedules and prepare our student athletes for competition.”
At this point, the JMU men’s and women’s programs are taking different approaches to reexamining the non-conference schedules. Sean O’Regan, heading into his fifth season as the Dukes women’s coach is more or less waiting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks before making any big alterations.
The JMU women were scheduled to play home games against Virginia and Villanova and go on the road to Liberty and East Carolina between Nov. 10 and 25. O’Regan is hoping for a best-case-scenario in which the Dukes can simply begin with a regularly scheduled home game against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 25 and go from there.
Other scheduled non-conference games for O’Regan’s team include a trip to Rutgers on Dec. 20. Currently, travelers from Virginia are required to quarantine 14 days when visiting New Jersey.
But JMU is exploring ways to workaround that restriction, such as staying in a hotel in Pennsylvania, allowing the Dukes an exemption by spending less than 24 hours in the Garden State. Easton, Pa., is a roughly 50-minute drive from the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.
“Priority one for me was not who we were not playing,” O’Regan said. “Priority one for me was talking to everyone on our schedule, starting with the four games that got essentially cut and slowly working our way down to the seven teams that are locked in. They decreased the number of games that we can play, so if the other teams on our schedule want to play, we should be pretty much set.”
Mark Byington, readying for his first year as the JMU men’s coach, has been more aggressive in reaching out to other programs and exploring a variety of options. His Dukes were originally supposed to open the season at home against Maryland Eastern Shore and play at home against Virginia on Nov. 19.
The JMU men were also part of a tournament that gave the Dukes home games against Longwood and Mount St. Mary’s and a contest at Georgia Tech all before Nov. 25.
The Dukes coach said he expects host Georgia Tech to cancel that tournament. Many such early-season events are what the NCAA classifies as exempt tournaments, which allow teams to go over the maximum number of games allowed in a season.
Byington said JMU is looking at the idea of inviting multiple teams to the Atlantic Union Bank Center if it can get a waiver from the NCAA to host an exempt tournament.
“We’ve got to get something together pretty quick,” Byington said. “It might be safest that we try to host some kind of event at James Madison and maybe invite seven other teams and do something here. All these things are up in the air. Whether we are going to host a tournament, you have to do paper work and apply for them and I don’t know if the NCAA is going to do a blanket waiver.”
Over the past month, Byington tasked JMU director of basketball operations Keith Chesley with staying in contact with every program in the region including teams in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
O’Regan and his staff have had preliminary contact with regional programs including Richmond and VCU in case other games fall off the schedule in the coming weeks, but for right now his team will move on with the schedule in place.
“I’ve learned things almost have to change,” O’Regan said. “In two weeks things could be totally different. I don’t know what to expect, so I’m trying not to waste time on speculation. I know there is a bit of preparation in there too, but right now what we’ve got works.”
