Now a year into his tenure as the head coach at James Madison, Mark Byington is looking toward the 2021-22 season as yet another step toward building his ideal team.
That means continuing to add speedy ball handlers and athletic wings to push the tempo. The Dukes were the highest-scoring team in the Colonial Athletic Association at 78.1 points per game. JMU ranked No. 82 in the nation in pace, playing 73.2 possessions a contest, also tops in the CAA. But Byington wants to get up and down the court even more.
“We’re going to go faster next year,” Byington said after leading JMU to a regular season CAA championship and earning conference Coach of the Year honors. “We still were the fastest in the CAA, but I didn’t think we were going that fast this year. We will have probably two to three more possessions per game.”
As it stands now, the Dukes have 10 scholarships accounted for with three to give. Among the 10 at least five are capable of playing the point guard spot, which is to the JMU coaching staff’s liking. Vado Morse is set to return after averaging better than 14 points per game while Terell Strickland worked his way into the starting lineup, leading all CAA freshmen in steals and assists.
Jalen Hodge came off the bench and averaged nearly seven points in less than 17 minutes per game. He’ll likely have an opportunity to see his minutes go up with CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis off to pursue a professional career. The Dukes are also adding incoming freshmen Andrew McConnell and Jaylen Stinson, dynamic shooters who could each challenge for playing time at the point guard spots.
None of the five stand taller than 6-1, but the Dukes could play as many as three of them together often next season as they look to go small and fast.
“We made adjustments throughout the year and we got more toward what I want to do,” Byington said. “I started out trying to adjust to the roster more because I had so many fours and fives, and I had to play one of the fours at the three because there were so many of them. I tried to do that early and tried to make some guys grow into the spot and it just didn’t fit.”
JMU returns just two true post players in rising 6-7 sophomore Justin Amadi and 6-10 junior Joel Mensah. Amadi is coming off a fantastic freshman season, averaging 9.1 points and five rebounds while splitting time at the five with senior Zach Jacobs.
Amadi figures to be the main man in the middle next season and could see closer to 30 minutes per game, but perhaps the most mysterious player on the roster is Mensah. A transfer from San Diego State, Mensah was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, but was slowed by injuries almost all of last season.
“He looked really good (in the preseason) and then he hurt his foot,” Byington said. “We don’t know how long his foot was hurt. When we saw him early he was looking good. He had some stretches in September and October when he was playing great, the best of any post players and after the first pause he never came back the same way.”
Byington and Co. aren’t particularly focused on adding height -- wingspan is a measurement the staff often looks to instead -- and seem eager to add depth on the wing. Michael Christmas entered the transfer portal, leaving Julien Wooden with his 6-8 frame and 7-foot wingspan among the key players returning.
Terrence Edwards, a 6-6 sophomore, is also back and was among the team’s top rebounders last season. Incoming freshman Devon Savage has continued to grow and was listed at 6-6 this season, also fits the profile of a long-armed disrupter who can guard the post but force opponents to defend him on the perimeter.
“I want it to be where our fours have point guard skills, where our fours are leading the break and nobody is holding their breath saying uh oh, something bad is about to happen,” Byington said. “It puts pressure on the defense to be able to stop a four in transition. You could say it’s four guards, but I’d say it’s more four guys with ball handling and decision making abilities so we can play faster.”
With more than 800 players already in the NCAA transfer portal, the Dukes are looking there to fill their needs. Tennessee Martin’s Cam Holden, Seton Hall’s Dimingus Stevens, Gardner Webb’s Jacob Falko, North Dakota’s Tyree Ihenacho and Hampton’s Davion Warren are among the lengthy inside-out wing players who have talked with the JMU staff.
The Dukes are also reportedly in the mix for Murray State guard Chico Carr and Byington said he might also add more high school and junior college recruits. Oak Hill Academy point guard Cam Carter and Sebring, Fla., swingman Alvin Tumblin each have offers from JMU. The Dukes have also been linked to Coban Porter, a 6-3 guard from Missouri who signed with Stephen F. Austin, but reopened his recruitment.
“There’s really good high school players,” Byington said. “More so than ever. Nobody wants to be young, but at the same time there are some really talented high school players that have been overlooked this year. Even with JUCOs that are sometimes a gamble, they are under recruited right now. So it’s like where can we find the best players?”
