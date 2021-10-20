James Madison is nationally ranked and atop the Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer standings, and yet the Dukes have left their two most recent games with a sense they must figure out a way to improve as they enter the season’s home stretch.
JMU (10-3-1, 4-1 CAA), is ranked No. 23 in the latest coaches’ poll and head to No. 19 Hofstra (12-1-1, 3-1-1) on Saturday for a rare Top 25 CAA clash. The Dukes are coming off back-to-back double overtime matches, both scoreless after regulation with one resulting in a loss and one a tie.
One might guess that more than 215 minutes of shutout play by the JMU defense over two matches would be a clear bright spot for head coach Paul Zazenski, who is going for his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in as many seasons leading the Dukes. But Zazenski said his team may have been fortunate to come out of the games against UNC Wilmington and American as well as they did.
“Yes and no,” Zazenski said when asked if he was pleased with the defense. “The encouraging part is that we haven’t conceded a lot of goals. But I think the discouraging part is we are giving up too many opportunities. As we get into the last few games of the season you just can’t give up the clear cut chances that we did.”
The Dukes were without preseason CAA Defensive Player of the Year Melker Anshelm for both the loss at UNCW and the tie against American on Tuesday night. Given that, it’s hard to fault the JMU defense, though American had two nearly uncontested shots that missed.
But the Dukes have also struggled to turn scoring opportunities into goals — JMU’s seven corner kicks on Tuesday never put much of a scare into the Eagles — and are heading into a crucial stretch of CAA play.
“We have nearly a week to get better before Hofstra,” Dukes forward Luca Erhardt said. “We need that week to get ready. Hofstra is a huge game, one of the biggest conference games so we’ll all be excited for it.”
JMU is one point ahead of second-place Elon in the conference standings and two points up on Hofstra. But the Dukes finish up the regular season with matches against Drexel, which took JMU to overtime in the conference tournament last spring, and a Northeastern squad that gave Hofstra its only loss.
Finishing strong to get back to the NCAA playoff is something the Dukes are focused on now.
“We’re at the top of the table and sitting well right now,” JMU defender Tyler Clegg said. “But losing to UNCW obviously did not help us. We just want to win every single game for the rest of the season to make sure we get in the tournament. We don’t want this coming down to the last day or anything like that. We want to go to Hofstra on Saturday and get a good result.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.