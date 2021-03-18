In the current era of college basketball, coaches know to never say never. But after meeting with the entire team following the end of the season, James Madison’s Mark Byington doesn’t expect the Dukes to see many more departures and is ready to focus on bringing in new players.
JMU is looking to fill three scholarships after sophomores Michael Christmas and Jayvis Harvey entered the transfer portal along with junior TJ Taylor. Byington said Thursday in an interview with the Daily News-Record he thinks the Dukes could fill those spots with two transfers and a high school recruit.
For the JMU staff, simply keeping track of the available transfers can be a challenge. More than 600 Division I players entered the portal before the start of the NCAA Tournament.
“Every afternoon we watch three hours of film on guys,” Byington said. “The other day we walked out and there were 60 more guys in the portal while we were in there meeting.”
Though every player was granted an extra year of eligibility after the COVID-19 affected season, the Dukes don’t expect seniors Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs to return with both players on track to earn their degrees this spring. Lewis, the CAA Player of the Year, should have plenty of professional basketball opportunities ahead of him while Jacobs parlayed a summer internship into a full-time job offer.
But JMU expects to return four starters - third-team All-CAA guard Vado Morse, point guard Terell Strickland and forwards Justin Amadi and Julien Wooden. Key reserves Terrence Edwards and Jalen Hodge are also expected to come back.
While many mid-major programs have pursued graduate transfers from high-major conferences in recent years, JMU may move away from that trend in 2021 as it is expected that most players will be eligible to play right away next season after transferring.
Byington said that having a core group returning, plus the fact many of JMU’s graduate school options are two-year programs, adds extra incentive for the Dukes. There are some exceptions, but that gives him a chance to look at players with more than one year left to play.
“If we could, my choice would be somebody who was transferring as a freshman or sophomore,” Byington said. “Those guys would have three or four years here and you could really build something with. But if somebody is really talented and they are a grad transfer or something else we would take a look.”
The JMU staff was scheduled to have another Zoom meeting with Tennessee Martin transfer Cam Holden, a former junior college All-American who was the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year this season after averaging nearly 15 points and nine rebounds per game. Holden has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Dukes added to their roster on Wednesday with 6-foot-4 guard Landon Hawes accepting a spot as a preferred walk-on. Hawes was the VHSL Region 5C Player of the Year as a senior at Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County before a standout freshman season at Division III Christopher Newport this winter.
“I had always wanted to be at JMU and it just never worked out of high school,” Hawes said. “I figured out I wanted to go there and let a couple of my coaches know. They had connections to different coaches on the staff. I started talking to the coaches about a week ago and it came together pretty quickly.”
JMU inked three high school guards during the early signing period. Point guards Andrew McConnell and Jaylen Stinson and Devon Savage, a wing from Washington D.C. The Dukes have also offered two other high school seniors, Alvin Tumblin, a 6-5 small forward from Sebring, Fla., and most recently, 6-2 guard Camryn Carter out of Oak Hill Academy in southwest Virginia.
After going from last place in the CAA in 2019-20 to the regular-season championship during Byington’s first season, he said more recruits are considering JMU this time around.
“We’re going to be able to recruit at a higher level this summer than we were last summer,” Byington said. “One thing we kept running into in recruiting was ‘oh, JMU is nice, but you all don’t win there.’ The thing we got knocked on was that you can’t win here. We were always at the bottom. Now we can take that one out, so how are people going to negative recruit against us?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.