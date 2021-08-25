The last time the nation’s top-ranked team visited Sentara Park, James Madison’s men’s soccer team walked away victorious. The Dukes want to do it again Thursday night at 7:30 when reigning NCAA champion Marshall comes to Harrisonburg.
“It’s those kinds of games you want to play when you go to college to play soccer,” JMU defender Melker Anshelm said. “It’s those kinds of games and that kind of environment you look forward to. The group is really excited about it and we know we have a chance.”
JMU comes into this season opener the three-time defending CAA champions, and ranked No. 21 in the country. The Dukes advanced to their third NCAA Tournament under head coach Paul Zazenski last spring with the Thundering Herd of Conference USA running all the way to the national title.
“There’s a beauty to testing yourself early,” Zazenski said. “We know that each opponent is going to present a set of challenges and obviously there is no better example than Marshall, coming off their last season success. That’s why we set it up like we did. We want to be challenged out of the gate and see how guys respond.”
The last time JMU played host to a No. 1 team was the fall of 2019 when Wake Forest suffered a 1-0 loss to the Dukes.
“These games are definitely very special,” Anshelm, the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year said. “We’ve played No. 1 teams before and we know what it’s all about. Kind of fresh in my memory is the Wake Forest game in the 2019 season, so we know we are capable of giving them a really difficult game.”
Playing a tough schedule is nothing new for the JMU program and the Dukes will also face North Carolina State and Virginia in non-conference play. Last season, JMU was supposed to face defending champ and top-ranked Georgetown. But that game was canceled amid COVID concerns.
But the JMU players still think back to the 2019 Wake Forest contest, which saw fans pack the grandstand at Sentara Park. They hope Thursday’s match has a similar feel and result.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how they respond to coming off a season like they had,” Anshelm said of Marshall. “It’s going to be a very interesting matchup in that way, I think. Hopefully we can get a decent crowd. Last year we got robbed of the opportunity of being able to play the No. 1 team. Now we actually got the chance and can make a statement out of it. I think the students should be excited about that.”
