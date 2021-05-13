James Madison is once again on the market for a transfer post player after Taylor Hosendove, a 6-foot-1 inside-out threat from Georgia State, backed out of her commitment to the Dukes.
Hosendove, who began her career at Clemson before averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for Georgia State last season, will instead head to Oregon. The Dukes hoped to replace the production of third-team All-CAA forward Rayne Tucker, who last month announced her intention to transfer to rival Towson, with Hosendove.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan couldn’t comment specifically on players who have yet to officially join the Dukes’ roster, but noted the increased number of transfers across the sport has made for an usual offseason.
“The thing with recruiting transfers is they are never truly yours until they get into a class,” O’Regan said. “It’s not like signing day or even if they sign a financial aid agreement, that doesn’t bind you until you take a class. It’s like a waiting game until summer school has started.”
Though Hosendove attended high school in Georgia, she spent much of her childhood on the West Coast, making an opportunity to play in the Pac-12 all the more enticing.
In addition to Tucker, reserve guards Eleanore Marciszewski and Nikki Oppenheimer each received their degrees from JMU and have left as graduate transfers.
The Dukes still return a significant amount of talent and size, led by All-CAA guard Kiki Jefferson along with rising senior point guard Madison Green and rising sophomores Jamia Hazell, Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff.
Additionally, sophomore post players Steph Ouderkirk of Spotswood High and Anna Goodman could each play larger roles in the 2021-22 season along with senior forward Jaylin Carodine.
But O’Regan is still interested in adding depth and experience inside.
“I’m not trying to take somebody just to fill the spot,” O’Regan said. “I’m trying to take somebody that can help us. I believe in what we are growing with Anna Goodman, Claire Neff and Jaylin Carodine giving us big minutes. I really like what we got, but if we can add some experience, I’d still be looking to do that.”
Among available players on the transfer market who could fit that bill is Morehead State forward Gabby Crawford, who averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds this past season as a redshirt sophomore. Crawford began her career at Ole Miss, where she started six games as a freshman.
The Dukes might also look to the junior college ranks to fill out the roster.
