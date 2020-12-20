James Madison’s return to the court after 20 days without a game was far from perfect. But by the time Sunday evening was over and the Dukes had put the finishing touches on a 98-55 victory against Alice Lloyd College, first-year coach Mark Byington at least had something more to go on when evaluating his team loaded with freshmen and transfers.
“It was a good night for us in multiple ways,” Byington said. “The score is one thing, but we wanted to get some guys some game experience. It’s been kind of a frustrating start getting going and keeping guys in shape. I’m still learning the team and I wanted to see what guys could do in certain situations.”
Sunday’s game at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg tipped off just 19 hours after the JMU bus arrived back on campus following the Dukes’ 73-64 loss Saturday at East Carolina.
In that one, JMU played the Pirates of the American Athletic Conference to a tie during the 35 minutes preseason CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis was on the floor. But it was during the short stretches Lewis, who finished with a game-high 19 points, went to the bench for a rest that ECU (6-1) was able to build a cushion and hold on for the victory.
Lewis’ value to JMU (3-2) was just as evident again on Sunday with the senior from Woodbridge scoring 20 points in the first half before finishing with 29 to go along with three assists and three steals. With conference play looming once the calendar flips to 2021, the Dukes now need to figure out who else can rise to the occasion.
“We’ve got a lot of guys,” Lewis said. “Terrence Edwards played a really good game today. He’s a guy who can step up once he starts to feel the game out and gets some more minutes. He’s just a freshman so I think he’s a guy who is going to be really good for us.”
Edwards finished with nine points, six rebounds and eight assists without a turnover.
Just how much can be read into a 43-point blowout of Alice Lloyd, an NAIA school in tiny Pippa Passes, Ky., isn’t clear. But Byington chose to play the hastily scheduled game a day after traveling to East Carolina for a couple reasons.
First, the Dukes simply needed more games on the schedule following a pause in program activities due to a positive COVID-19 test. Before traveling to ECU, JMU hadn’t played since a Nov. 29 victory against Radford. But the second game in as many days should also help prepare JMU for a similar format expected to be used through most of the Colonial Athletic Association schedule.
“Even though that wasn’t the most competitive game, that was still valuable for us,” Byington said.
And even as the Eagles were simply outmatched by the Dukes Sunday, the challenges to come with back-to-back games were already apparent. JMU guard Vado Morse, who averages 15.5 points, left the game with cramps in the second half of the loss at ECU and wasn’t ready to go Sunday. Reserve guard Jayvis Harvey was out with a non-COVID illness and transfer Rashawn Frederick continued to sit out with an injury.
But all in all, the weekend left the Dukes with some idea where they stand before heading to Richmond Tuesday for what might be their biggest challenge of the season, a game against former CAA rival VCU.
Jalen Hodge, a transfer from Louisiana Monroe, took Morse’s spot in the starting lineup after dealing with his own injury issues in the offseason, finishing with six points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.
Meanwhile Michael Christmas, who was in the starting lineup much of last season as a freshman but has missed more practice time for coronavirus-related reasons this year than anyone else on the team, finally began to find his rhythm, finishing with 12 points including 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
“We need Mike Christmas to get going,” Byington said. “Before our first quarantine I would have anticipated him being a major-minute guy. We’ve had two separate pauses for quarantine, but he’s had three with contact tracing. He’s got to get himself going and we’ve got to help him get going. Hopefully a game like this will get him some confidence.”
The game also provided an opportunity for TJ Taylor, the former starting power forward at Wyoming, who has played sparingly since transferring to JMU to make the switch to guard. That transition still looked like a work in progress as the Chesapeake product missed his first three 3-point attempts before finally seeing one hit the front of the rim then roll through late in the game.
But all in all, JMU finished the weekend with a bit of a confidence boost before the visit to VCU.
“There’s nothing like the feeling of a game,” Christmas said. “In practices you can play against your teammates and stuff, but it’s never the same feeling as a game and it’s a good feeling to be out there again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.