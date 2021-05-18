Former Spotswood High School standout Justin Kier released a list of six potential transfer destinations on social media Tuesday, including James Madison along with five major conference programs.
Kier played three full seasons at George Mason before an injury sidelined him for most of 2019-20. The Grottoes native was granted a medical redshirt, then went to Georgia as a graduate transfer. He averaged 14.5 points per game as a junior at George Mason and this season put up 9.5 points and a career-best 1.7 steals a contest for the Bulldogs.
At the moment, JMU appears to have all its scholarships filled for the upcoming season. The Dukes have signed three incoming freshmen along with transfers Charles Falden, Takal Molson, Alonzo Sule and Tyree Ihenacho.
But Kier included the Dukes in his list of finalists along with Oklahoma, Utah, Penn State, Marquette and Arizona.
Kier is one of nine players to leave Georgia following this season. Georgia coach Tom Crean has cited a desire for players to play closer to home as part of the mass exodus, but Kier is apparently among the few now former Bulldogs actually considering his hometown school.
But the question remains: if Kier does indeed want to return to the Shenandoah Valley, will the Dukes find an open roster spot for the 6-foot-4 guard?
He picked Mason out of high school, spurning Radford and others. "I wanted to play at the highest level," he told the News-Record in 2017 of that decision.
Transfers Ready
When the NCAA announced approval of the new one-time transfer rule that grants immediate eligibility to players transferring for the first time, the wording of the press release left some confusion over whether graduate transfers would also be immediately eligible.
Three of JMU’s incoming transfers - Ihenacho from North Dakota, Falden from Winthrop and Sule out of Texas State - fall into the one-time transfer category having each only played for one previous school.
Incoming swingman Takal Molson, who began his career at Canisius before playing last season at Seton Hall, won’t fall into the one-time category. But JMU coach Mark Byington expects Molson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, to play this season for the Dukes under previous graduate transfer rules that state a player can be immediately eligible if pursuing a master's degree unavailable at their previous stop.
“The biggest thing with the grad transfers is if they take a program that’s not offered at the school they are at before, and that’s only if they’ve transferred twice,” Byington said. “The only guy we have in that situation is Takal. He just has to be in a different grad program than what’s offered at Seton Hall to gain eligibility. He’ll be fine.”
Summer Schedule
Byington expects to have the entire JMU team on campus on June 12, which will begin a six-week training period for the defending CAA regular-season champs. The Dukes will then have two weeks off in the middle of the summer before returning in August for two more weeks before the start of the fall semester.
The June sessions will be limited to eight hours of organized team activities per week.
“We won’t have them a ton, it goes by fast,” Byington said. “But if our guys want to they’ll be able to play pick up at night with themselves, or anybody else in the area that’s around that wants to play.”
Byington and Camps
James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan announced earlier in the spring that his basketball camps would return to the JMU campus this summer. Byington told the Daily News-Record this week he wasn’t ready to commit to the same plan for boys camps.
O’Regan will host day camps for elementary and middle school girls June 14-17 and July 13-16. Day campers must wear masks at all times. The Dukes will also hold an elite camp for players age 11-18 on June 13 and Aug. 8. Participants in those camps, as well as a team camp June 18-20 must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before the camps begin.
Byington said the men’s program didn’t plan on holding instructional camps for younger players this summer while some COVID protocols were still in place. The Dukes may hold a camp for high school players, many of whom could be potential recruits, in the late summer. But that hasn’t been decided.
“When I was trying to make a decision on camps a couple of weeks ago, I just thought it was going to be too hard to be productive,” Byington said. “You’re going to have to have kids either test in or have a vaccine and I thought that would be too hard. But if everything goes the direction it might, I might try to put together an elite camp in August with some high school kids. But we’ll see.”
No athletic camps were held on the JMU campus last summer during the height of the pandemic, but O’Regan was eager to bring back the girls’ basketball camps that have traditionally been quite popular.
It’s been a while since the JMU men’s program has hosted campers. Former coach Louis Rowe didn’t hold a camp during the summer of 2019. He was replaced by Byington in March of 2020.
