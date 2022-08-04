As James Madison opens its first week of training camp ahead of the 2022 season, its first in FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes are working with a roster well above the FCS limit of 63 scholarship players.
JMU, following a rash of transfers in and out of the program during the offseason, head into the fall with 80 scholarship players. The Football Bowl Subdivision limit is 85 scholarships and players with extra years of eligibility due to COVID-19 have the Dukes much closer to the max than a typical FBS-transitioning program.
But in terms of the actual number of players on the field for the start of practice, Bridgeforth Stadium wasn’t extra crowded Wednesday and Thursday. The maximum roster size including walk ons is 110, right around the size of team JMU has typically fielded under head coach Curt Cignetti.
“We were close to 110 last year, I think,” Cignetti said. “It does seem like there are a few more bodies out there.”
That could be because of the increase in scholarship players there are simply more guys in the mix for significant playing time. The addition of multiple transfers and true freshmen since spring practice — and a lack of major injuries so far — also brings a noticeable difference in the number of players on the field since last time the media saw the Dukes at work.
All in all, though the first FBS practice for JMU didn’t seem remarkably different from the start to previous Dukes seasons.
“Kind of a typical first day,” Cignetti said. “A lot of energy early. I thought guys got a little tired. We’ve got to get in football shape. We’ve got a lot of new guys out there, whether they are older guys or younger guys. We’ve got a ways to go.”
BALL CONTROL
Colorado State graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio opened camp working with the No. 1 offense, though Cignetti emphasized at Sun Belt Media Days late last month the battle for the starting job was still open between Centeio, sophomore Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett.
Centeio comes to JMU after putting up some big numbers for the Rams, throwing for 2,958 yards and rushing for 439 more. But if there’s concern statistically it would be in the Florida native’s touchdown-to-interception ratio, throwing 15 scores compared to 10 picks.
That, however, is an area where Cignetti’s quarterbacks have traditionally excelled. Last season, Cole Johnson threw an eye-popping 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. But perhaps a better comparison is Johnson’s predecessor and current Dallas Cowboys backup Ben DiNucci, who like Centeio played just one year in Cignetti’s system.
DiNucci’s numbers in one season at JMU under Mike Houston were remarkably similar to what Centeio did last season at CSU. DiNucci threw for 2,275 yards with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 433 yards in 2018, his first year after transferring from Pitt.
The next year, Cignetti’s first at JMU, DiNucci threw for 3,441 yards with 29 touchdowns and six picks. Having a QB rack up INTs has been rare for Cignetti throughout his career.
In fact, Cignetti hasn’t had a quarterback throw double-digit interceptions since 2014 when he was at Division II Indiana University Pennsylvania and it’s only happened twice in 11 seasons as a head coach.
It’s also a trait second-year JMU quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri can appreciate. During his senior season under center at Pitt in 2012, Sunseri threw for 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
