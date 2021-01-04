The NCAA released its initial NET rankings Monday, one of the official metrics used to select and seed the NCAA Tournament.
And though those first rankings come from a small sample size and are bound to change, James Madison was painfully close -- a made bucket here, a lucky bounce there, definitely a few more free throws -- to coming in part of the Top 100 and nationally relevant.
Instead, the Dukes will enter Tuesday afternoon’s game against Florida Atlantic 3-4 overall, 1-4 against Division I competition, and No. 208 among 340 active teams. Losses to No. 31 VCU, No. 108 East Carolina, No. 117 Morgan State and No. 187 Norfolk State have all come down to a few possessions or less. But in the end, they were all losses.
“We’ve actually shown we have it in us,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “As much as I’m angry about the way things went last night, I do think we can get better.”
That’s something JMU hopes it can change in one final non-conference tuneup. The Owls (5-3) come to the Atlantic Union Bank Center for a 4 p.m. tipoff also looking for a second Division I victory.
Senior Jailyn Ingram leads the way for an otherwise young Florida Atlantic team. The 6-7 forward is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, team bests in both categories. But it’s been mostly a balanced attack for the Owl with six other players averaging between six and 12 points per game.
It’s also a team that has done well on the offensive boards.
“Second-chance points are big,” Byington said. “They are a big team with big wings and they attack the glass.”
WOMEN FACE TOWSON AGAIN
Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, visiting Towson appeared to be in control most of the way before Kiki Jefferson took over in the fourth quarter and guided JMU to a CAA-opening victory.
The Tigers will get another shot to knock the Dukes off the top of the conference when JMU visits Tuesday at 2 p.m.
“I’m glad we got started with a win,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “We are going to learn from every experience, but I’d rather win and learn than lose and learn. I’m really glad we were able to pull it out, but there is a laundry list of stuff we have to get better at.”
Jefferson’s 24 points wound up being enough for James Madison on Sunday, but O’Regan still has some concern with where his team is defensively after giving up 85 points, including 34 in the second quarter. Towson’s veteran backcourt of Kionna Jeter, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, and Shavonne Smith combined to score 46.
JMU’s defensive effort picked up considerably in the second half, and that is something the Dukes hope to carry over into Tuesday.
“We focus on defense first,” Rayne Tucker, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots on Sunday, said. “Everytime we got a stop I felt like that motivated us more on offense. I think our defense helped us offensively.”
Towson has the advantage of playing at home this time around, but JMU could be more rested for a quick turnaround. The Dukes went 13 deep and found key moments of rest for Jefferson and others while Towson relied heavily on four of its five starters.
“I’m really proud of how we played,” O’Regan said. “We got contributions from players one through (13). I’m thrilled with the outcome, but we have a lot of work to do and I don’t like giving up 85 points.”
