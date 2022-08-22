If Commonwealth teams can meet expectations, the Sun Belt race on the women’s soccer pitch might hinge on a reignited rivalry between James Madison and Old Dominion. That’s an exciting prospect for both squads.
“We at last have a team in our conference in our state,” ODU coach Angie Hind said. “It’s nice. Our fans down here are screaming for a local rivalry. North Texas, as much as it might be a rivalry to us on the field, it doesn’t resonate the same in our community. I’m sure JMU feels the same. It’s nice to have that rivalry in conference.”
ODU is coming off a Conference USA championship and nearly upset Duke in the NCAA Tournament, allowing the match's only goal in the 89th minute. JMU went 9-9-1 last season, but finished strong in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes bring back several top players, including goalkeeper Alexandra Blom, and added a Top 35 recruiting class.
When both schools joined the Sun Belt Conference, Old Dominion was picked first in the East Division and JMU second. Both programs are embracing the expectations and the resumption of the rivalry of in-state programs who were once both members of the CAA.
“We thought everything was going good (in Conference USA), but now we have a new challenge,” Hind said. “But it’s an exciting challenge. In all fairness, we are very excited to join this conference and every interaction I’ve had with anyone in it has been completely professional. We know a little bit about some of the teams we are facing, but obviously we don’t know that much until we get into the schedule and face them ourselves.”
It’s still quite early, but JMU’s start to the season suggests maybe the Dukes can challenge the Monarchs who are the heavy favorites in the division.
James Madison played VCU, which finished first in the Atlantic 10 last season and beat ODU in a preseason exhibition, to a scoreless draw in the season opener. The Dukes followed that up with a dominating 4-0 victory at Morehead State on Sunday. Sophomore Sophia Verrecchia scored the first two goals of her career in that one.
ODU opened the season with a 1-0 loss at Auburn.
Blom earned the start in goal for JMU in the opener after allowing just 1.24 goals per match last season, and got the shutout against the Rams. But goalie depth in front of a stout defense is a strong point for the Dukes.
Redshirt freshman Rachel Bump made her college debut against Morehead State, played all 90 minutes and got a shutout of her own with two saves.
“My biggest stress is who should we play and how can we give everybody minutes,” JMU coach Joshua Walters said. “We don’t have a starting 11 that’s always the 11. Alex has the experience. She’s a two-year starter, however the two goalkeepers that have been underneath her, Haley Stoup and Rachel Bump, they’ve both been taking care of business across the summer. They are all playing at a high level. It’s different than when you look at it like I don’t know who is going to start because nobody is good enough. They all bring attributes to the table that are very good.”
