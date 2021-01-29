James Madison is on a roll, and now the Dukes won’t have to wait as long to try to keep the momentum on their side.
JMU (8-5, 3-1 in the CAA) will get a visit from Drexel (7-5, 2-3) on Sunday at 2 p.m., the latest change in the ever-evolving Colonial Athletic Association schedule.
JMU was originally supposed to play two home games against College of Charleston this weekend, but those were postponed after the Cougars entered COVID-19 safety protocol. Later, Northeastern also had coronavirus issues within the program, leaving Drexel without an opponent for this weekend.
So now Sunday will mark the Dragons’ first appearance at JMU’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center. Drexel was originally scheduled to play in Harrisonburg twice during the final weekend in February, but now there are tentative plans to play just once during the last week of the regular season.
JMU enters the game as the top-scoring offense in the conference, putting up nearly 79 points per game. Drexel has been the best at defense, allowing just 64.25 points a contest. But Dukes coach Mark Byington thinks his team has been improving on the defensive end as well.
“One of the first things we talked about when we got everybody together in July was that for us to have a chance to win the league we had to be a Top 3 defensive team,” Byington said. “It’s a non-negotiable thing. The guys have bought into that. They understand and we’ve got some guys that really guard.”
It’s a matchup of the CAA’s two most well-rounded guards in JMU’s Matt Lewis and Drexel’s Cam Wynter.
Lewis leads the CAA in scoring at 21.4 points per game and Wynter is fifth at 17.3 a contest. Wynter is the league leader at 5.7 assists a game, while Lewis ranks fifth in that category at 3.7. They’re tied for second in assist to turnover ratio with Lewis the CAA’s top rebounding guard while Wynter has an edge in steals.
But which team comes out on top might depend on their supporting casts. Drexel forward James Butler is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, but both teams have been at their best when getting major contributions from others in the backcourt.
Swingman Zach Walton has been an X-factor for the Dragons, averaging 10.9 points per game. Walton has had an up-and-down career with Drexel since coming in as a junior college transfer in 2018, and the Dragons have certainly been more successful when Walton is on.
The same can be said for the Dukes and Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse. Morse is averaging nearly 14 points per game despite dealing with an ankle injury in December. Since coming back to full strength, the Dukes have won five of their past six games.
The lone loss for JMU was at first-place Northeastern when Morse went 1-for-10 from the field. The next afternoon Morse scored a career-high 30 points and JMU pulled off an upset.
“Offensively, I’m kind of getting my rhythm back from the injury,” Morse said. “I think my teammates believe in me and I believe in them and we just come out to win.”
If the Dukes can pull off another win on Sunday they would keep pace in the loss column with the first-place Huskies. The JMU game will be streaming live on FloHoops - which may be a good indoor activity with snow in the forecast in Harrisonburg.
