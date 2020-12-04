James Madison’s top football assistant coaches are staying in place, Dukes assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner told the Daily News-Record on Friday.
Offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman have each received and recently signed two-year contract extensions, which will keep them on staff through Jan. 31, 2023, Warner said. Their original contracts were set to expire this coming January.
“Corey and Shane have both exhibited in a short period of time a higher return on the work that they’ve done under Coach [Curt] Cignetti,” Warner said. “The performance both defensively and offensively has not only been solid, but it’s proven to be a good fit for the overall approach of the football program right now. I think it’s great those guys are rewarded and that we can have a sense of consistency in our program.”
JMU didn’t play this fall due to the coronavirus and won’t play until the spring, so these contracts keep Montgomery and Hetherman with JMU for three seasons – 2021 spring, 2021 fall and 2022 fall. Montgomery also coaches quarterbacks and Hetherman’s other responsibility is leading defensive ends.
In 2019, the Dukes’ offense ranked third nationally in scoring (40 points per game) and 10th for total offense (465.8 yards per game). And under Montgomery’s watch, ex-JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci blossomed into a seventh-round NFL Draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys.
On defense last fall, Hetherman’s unit led the FCS in total defense (270.2 yards per game), was third in rushing defense (74.8 yards per game) and was third for scoring (15.7 points per game).
All of the other football assistant coaches’ contracts automatically renew for the next year unless they are not retained, but Warner said those eight coaches will remain with the staff and are now under contract through Jan. 31, 2022. The only way they won’t be back is unless they leave for another opportunity.
Coaching changes at the FBS level have already started occurring.
“I think it’s always important to show consistency,” Warner said. “And in a time that’s so uncertain right now, with the dead period in recruiting, anytime you can show strength in the program, and consistency is part of that, it shows what you’re trying to do. So these made sense.
“It was a little bit of an abnormality in the timing of how these contracts [for Montgomery and Hetherman] were going to expire in the course of when we’re actually playing a season this year, so it’s great we could work through that process. And that’s not only to account for this season, but to show the consistency with the staff heading into the next fall with the short turnaround. So the coaching staff should be in a solid position to get us through this next period of time we’re navigating.”
