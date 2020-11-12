The names and faces change, but the expectations remain the same for the James Madison women’s basketball program.
The Dukes were once again picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association title by the conference’s coaches, even after losing five seniors from last year’s regular season champs, including 2020 CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls.
JMU has been picked to win the CAA in each of Sean O’Regan’s five seasons as head coach. The Dukes have won at least a share of four straight regular season titles and seven of the past eight CAA regular season championships.
“When you sign up to play for James Madison in the last however many years, that is kind of your expectation,” O’Regan said. “I’m not trying to say that arrogantly, but the idea is we are going to be in position to compete for the championship.”
Drexel, who tied with JMU for the top spot in the league last season, was picked second and Towson third. Elon was voted fourth, followed by Northeastern, Delaware, College of Charleston, William & Mary, UNC Wilmington and Hofstra.
Among the reasons for optimism around the Dukes is sophomore slasher Kiki Jefferson, who was a preseason first-team All-CAA pick after winning the conference’s Rookie of the Year award last season.
Towson senior guard Kionna Jeter was tabbed the preseason Player of the Year and she and Jefferson were joined on the first team by Northeastern’s Alexis Hill, Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey and Drexel’s Keishanna Washington.
Drexel is once again expected to be JMU’s top challenger despite losing one of its most accomplished senior classes in school history. The Dragons are entering their first season under head coach Amy Mallon, who was promoted from assistant after Denise Dillon left for Villanova.
“The girls are working hard, they are competing,” Mallon said. “We say we are going to work hard and compete and get better everyday. Given some of our returnees and senior leadership, that is an expectation that they set with their tone. It’s been really important setting a tone from the beginning.”
JMU had one other player represented on the all-conference squads with Virginia transfer Brianna Tinsley earning an honorable mention nod. But this time around the Dukes preseason hopes center as much on depth as any handful of standouts.
The Dukes will ask returning players such as Jefferson, who averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season, along with fellow sophomore Rayne Tucker and junior point guard Madison Green to step up their production as they go from supporting cast to team leaders.
JMU also boosted its roster with transfers. Tinsley sat out last season after leaving Virginia, where she was a full-time starter for the Cavaliers. The Dukes also added 6-4 center Anne Diouf from Georgia Tech and former Georgetown forward Morgan Smith to go along with a heralded freshman class.
It might all add up to the Dukes picked for the top largely on reputation, but for O’Regan it’s something that comes with the territory.
“I don’t think anybody can raise my expectations of our team,” O’Regan said. “It’s fun because we don’t have a year where you slip down and finish seventh or eighth. That is a lot of fun. My expectation is that regardless. I’ve been head coach for five years and we’ve been picked first every year. I take it as a sign of respect and if anything I can use it as motivation. We have to get to work because I don’t want to be embarrassed around here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.