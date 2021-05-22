KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – One swing and a whole lot of strikes gave James Madison its most significant softball victory of the season Saturday.
Kate Gordon launched a three-run homer in the second inning and Odicci Alexander was impressive in the circle for the second straight day as the Dukes (36-1) upended host Tennessee (42-14), 3-1, in the winners bracket final of the double-elimination NCAA Knoxville Regional.
James Madison will be back in action at noon Sunday, perhaps again against Tennessee, which had to play the winner of Liberty and Eastern Kentucky, in the loser’s bracket final Saturday night. If the Dukes lose that game, it would force another game immediately afterward to determine the representative to the Super Regional.
After a marvelous Colonial Athletic Association tournament, Gordon struggled in the NCAA opener against Liberty Friday. As she prepared to hit in the second inning, JMU coach Loren LaPorte noticed her star wasn’t quite herself.
With two runners on (by a hit-batsman and error) and two outs, Gordon prepared for her plate appearance.
“We had a little conversation before Kate hit,” said LaPorte. “I told her, ‘You be you.’ She relaxed, found a pitch to drive, and did it at the right time for us.”
That timely smash found itself in the netting below the scoreboard in left-center field. It turned a 1-0 Volunteer lead into a commanding 3-1 lead for James Madison.
“(LaPorte) believes in me,” Gordon said. “I play my best when I play with a smile on my face. My job there was to just pass the bat (and keep the momentum going)."
That gave Alexander the support she needed.
After throwing 163 pitches in Friday’s 10-inning win over Liberty, Alexander (14-0) tossed 113 against Tennessee – 78 of which were strikes. She struck out five (after having 19 strikeouts Friday) and gave up six hits.
The Vols’ only run came in the first inning when Kiki Milloy singled, stole second, then scored on Ashley Morgan’s single.
“After that first inning, I thought we were in pretty good shape,” said Tennessee co-coach Karen Weekly. “We knew Alexander was a heck of a pitcher. After that first inning, she made some adjustments and we didn’t handle it.”
Weekly said Alexander threw more pitches out of the strike zone that were too tempting for the Vols to lay off.
“We didn’t stay disciplined,” said Weekly. “Against a pitcher like that, you have to string some quality at-bats together. We didn’t do that. We had our chances.”
“I didn’t have my best stuff today,” said Alexander. “But, I wasn’t worried because I knew my teammates were there behind me.”
With that two-run lead, the Dukes faced identical situations – runners on first and second and one out – in Tennessee’s at-bats in the third and the fourth innings. A double play ended the threat in the third and two infield pop-ups squashed things in the fourth.
“(Alexander) does such a good job in pressure situations,” said LaPorte. “She’s better when the pressure is on. I wasn’t worried about her.”
