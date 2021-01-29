An unusual season has James Madison in an unfamiliar place amongst its Colonial Athletic Association peers: fourth place.
The Dukes (7-5, 3-2 CAA) have split their past four conference games heading into a Saturday-Sunday series at College of Charleston (5-3, 1-1). Both games tip at 1 p.m.
“I’m disappointed,” fifth-year JMU coach Sean O’Regan said Tuesday after the Dukes’ first-ever home loss to Northeastern. “I don’t like losing and I’m never going to like losing.”
JMU has been the CAA standard-bearer during Regan’s time leading the Dukes. O’Regan won 103 games over his first four seasons, never going worse than 15-3 in league play. Last season would have been JMU’s 15th straight postseason appearance had COVID-19 not forced the cancelation of the season prior to the CAA Tournament.
But after losing five seniors to graduation last spring, the Dukes have had to work multiple newcomers into the rotation during a season that has seen the pandemic create challenges in terms of finding any kind of continuity.
Now JMU, which has already lost as many home games as the previous two seasons combined, is in danger of seeing some of those successful streaks come to an end if the Dukes don’t figure out a way to get back on track.
“We just have to keep playing JMU basketball and playing with a lot of heart and working harder than the other team,” sophomore Kiki Jefferson said. “I don’t think we are close (to where JMU wants to be) at all and I think every day we are just trying to stay in the gym and get better.”
Charleston appears improved with a pair of Tylers, guards Tyler Collins and Tyler Gray, leading the way and both scoring in double figures. The Dukes face that duo at a time when O’Regan is concerned about his perimeter defense.
“At this current moment, I feel like we are miles away from where we should be,” O’Regan said. “To come in here and not give effort - when I say effort it isn’t just physical effort, it is mental and physical effort - I don’t feel like that effort was truly given at the max level. That’s what makes me say miles. But I don’t want to be extreme. As soon as we decide to commit to that, truly, we will start rolling.”
JMU still has an opportunity to get back into the CAA race. First-place Delaware has won all eight of its conference games, and the Dukes and Blue Hens aren’t scheduled to meet until Feb. 20-21. Every other team that has played more than four league games has at least two losses. But O’Regan knows his team has to figure it out sooner rather than later.
“We’ve got some inexperience and we’ve got some chemistry stuff,” O’Regan said. “But the longer the season, the better I think we are going to be. But the commitment has to be there on the defensive end.”
