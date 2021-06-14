One of the most highly anticipated recruiting cycles in the history of college basketball is upon us. But don’t expect a lot of news coming out of James Madison this summer.
June 1 marked the end of an NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period that lasted more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time in-person recruiting was not allowed, meaning no campus visits or coaches travel to evaluate high school players.
That’s changed this month and plenty of programs the Dukes compete against both on the court and in recruiting have welcomed prospects to campus for official visits. Not JMU, where the Dukes brought in seven newcomers for the second consecutive year. Mark Byington’s team also brings back four starters and 12 of the 13 scholarship players - all but incoming Winthrop transfer Charles Falden - could return following the 2021-22 season.
So while rivals are touting visits and handing out scholarship offers, the Dukes are merely surveying the landscape.
“We only have one guy we know is going to be out of eligibility this year in Chuck Falden, but everybody else has the opportunity to come back,” Byington said. “The likelihood of that happening is slim, but I don’t want to be overly aggressive right now in recruiting because I want to see our guys on campus. I want to see who comes back and what we look like.
“If it had been three years ago in college basketball we would have had people on campus and there would have been different things going on. But with the state of college basketball right now, we aren’t rushing to get guys to campus.”
With nearly 3,000 entries into the transfer portal over the past two years, odds are JMU will have some players who don’t return after next season. For Byington, that’s an issue best dealt with next spring.
But that doesn’t mean the JMU staff won’t be busy. The coming weekend is the first summer “live period” since 2019. That means college coaches will be able to watch recruits playing with their high school teams in games across the country. Two such events are taking place at the Blue Ridge School in Greene County and Sidwell Friends School in Washington DC.
Next month college coaches will be able to attend AAU events for the first time since the pandemic hit. The JMU coaches, now entering their second year in Harrisonburg, will no doubt have their eyes on players, but the goal is to also get noticed themselves.
“Kind of what we are doing is figuring out the landscape of recruiting,” Byington said. “The staff and I think it is important to plan because it’s the first time we are leaving campus as JMU employees. We need to make sure I’m in front of the right high school coaches and right AAU coaches. To be visible and seen is even more important than going out and evaluating with the one scholarship. I need to make sure they see me and my staff with the purple shirts on.”
It remains a possibility JMU still gains a commitment this summer, but the real goal for the Dukes is to see a payoff months from now.
“We’re going to be really active in the spring,” Byington said. “The only thing we are on right now with the one scholarship we might have is if we feel like we can get a guy who is all-conference. Regardless of position, we are going to take him right now. Anything else will probably wait until spring.”
TENNIS COACH EARNS EXTENSION
JMU announced a contract extension for women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon running through the 2025-26 school year. In three seasons at JMU, Jaudon has coached the Dukes to their first two CAA championships and the program’s first two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. ... JMU softball ace Odicci Alexander, who led the Dukes to the College World Series, was named Softball America's pitcher of the year. She was 18-3 this year.
