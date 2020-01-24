When James Madison visits Elon on Saturday afternoon one team will get a boost out of the Colonial Athletic Association cellar. And the other one will sink deeper toward the bottom.
The Dukes (8-11, 1-7 in the CAA) and Phoenix (5-16, 1-7) are both eager for any kind of a victory that might send their seasons in a more positive direction. JMU has lost five straight games since beating UNC Wilmington. Elon has dropped three in a row since doing the same.
They are both tied with the Seahawks - who fired coach C.B. McGrath after the Elon loss - for last place in the CAA. The Dukes bring significantly more experience to the matchup as they rely heavily on three freshmen - but JMU coach Louis Rowe isn’t expecting anything easy.
“They’re a team with a new coach, energized and playing really hard,” Rowe said. “They have a system in place and you can see the system and they are growing in that system. They’ve gotten so much better in this system from the start of the season to now.”
It was always expected to be a rebuilding year for the Phoenix under first-year head coach Mike Schrage, who had previously served as an assistant at Ohio State, Butler, and Duke. The Phoenix saw the graduation of standouts (and JMU killers) Tyler Seibring and Steven Santa Ana, but added several newcomers who have contributed right away.
Stanford transfer Marcus Sheffield leads Elon at 16 points per game, but their next three leading scorers are all freshmen: Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh, and Zac Ervin.
The Phoenix have only won two games against Division I competition, but as Rowe alluded to, they have been more competitive with CAA teams of late and had a second-half lead before falling to Towson on Thursday.
“They play hard with a new coach and some youth,” Rowe said. “They’ve got some good guys who are growing. I think they’ve all three been (CAA) rookie of the week at points this year. They are playing really good basketball.”
If Elon is perhaps trending slightly up, the same can’t be said for JMU. The Dukes were playing some of their best basketball in years heading into conference play and had the reigning CAA regular-season champion, Hofstra, on the ropes in the opener before missed free throws sank them in the closing minutes.
Since then JMU has struggled, particularly early in the second half of conference games. On Thursday, the Dukes saw William & Mary blow the game wide open with a 7-0 run to start the second.
Saturday may provide a golden opportunity to end the streak for JMU, but Elon is looking at the Dukes the same way. JMU is 20-42 in CAA play under Rowe, now in his fourth season.
“I mean we got to learn how to win,” Schrage told the Elon News Network on Thursday. “We put ourselves in positions late as we have pretty much every game. We gotta learn how to break through and finish it out.”
