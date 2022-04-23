Transfer season has picked up for James Madison, as the Dukes landed their first commitment Friday with Mount St. Mary’s forward Mezie Offurum choosing JMU.
The 6-8, 230-pound Germantown, Md., product visited both JMU and George Mason in the past week and announced his choice to play his final season at James Madison on Friday.
Offurum, who played two years at George Washington before spending two more seasons with The Mount, should add depth and size in the front court for the Dukes, who return forwards Julien Wooden, Justin Amadi and Alonzo Sule and also bring in 6-9 freshman Jerrell Roberson.
Averaging 11.4 points and five rebounds per game last season, Offurum made the All-NEC third team as well as the conference’s all-tournament team. He started all 53 games in his two seasons at Mount St. Mary’s.
JMU now has three scholarships left to fill after seeing four reserve guards transfer out of the program in March. The Dukes played host to brothers Fousseyni and Hassan Drame on Friday. The 6-7, 200-pound twins each played the past three seasons at St. Peters, helping the Peacocks to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last month. Fousseyni Drame averaged seven points and 6.4 rebounds this season while Hassan scored six points with 5.3 rebounds per game.
But the commitment of Offurum late Friday night likely ended JMU’s pursuit of the brothers with the Dukes shifting their focus to the backcourt for the rest of this recruiting cycle.
JMU’s other visitor over the weekend fits that bill. Noah Freidel, who spent the past three seasons at South Dakota State where he was the 2020 Summit League Rookie of the Year and honorable mention all-conference pick the same season, attended JMU’s spring football game on Saturday.
Freidel averaged 13.6 points over 60 career games with the Jackrabbits, but missed the second half of his second season at NDSU citing anxiety and depression and was held out of multiple games the past season for what was termed a coach’s decision by South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson.
But the 6-4 wing who is a career 39 percent 3-point shooter could give the Dukes another high-scoring guard if he decides to commit.
JMU also remains in pursuit of Marist transfer Jao Ituka. The 6-1 guard from the Washington DC area averaged 15.3 points for the Red Foxes to earn the MAAC’s Freshman of the Year award. Ituka has visited both JMU and Murray State and has also garnered interest from Wake Forest, but the Dukes appear to be firmly in the mix.
