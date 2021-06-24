James Madison added another gridiron commitment for the class of 2022 Thursday with Stone Bridge offensive lineman Carter Sweazy announced his intention to join the Dukes.
Sweazy, a 6-3, 300-pound interior lineman chose JMU over Army, Navy, Florida International, Campbell and others. He’s the fifth player to commit to JMU in the 2022 class and the first offensive lineman on board.
Over the past month, Sweazy had made visits to Virginia Tech, Richmond and Old Dominion before picking up an offer from the Dukes on June 19.
