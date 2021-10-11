It was an extremely long recruiting process for Auburn High School’s Kirsten Fleet, but in the end the decision was a simple one.
The junior from Montgomery County became the latest in-state pitcher to choose James Madison, announcing her commitment to the Dukes over the weekend. Fleet has been one of the nation’s top-rated recruits in the 2023 class since middle school, which is when she initially committed to Georgia.
But she ultimately chose JMU after seeing what its previous pitchers have accomplished.
“It’s crazy how they’ve developed pitchers there,” Fleet said of JMU. “Everybody that comes in you can tell they got better while they were there. We actually consider them the pitching university. That’s how I look at them. They are going to develop pitchers to be the best they can possibly be and there is a legacy of pitchers at JMU. I wanted to be part of that legacy.”
Dukes head coach Loren LaPorte and assistants Jennifer Herzig, who calls pitches from the dugout, and pitching coach Libby Morris, were named the national coaching staff of the year last season and Fleet continues a line of in-state pitchers to choose JMU.
Bath County’s Jaylin Ford, Fort Defiance’s Megan Good and Boydton native Odicci Alexander each earned All-American honors and went on to play professionally after graduating from James Madison.
Alexander was a little-known prospect when she arrived at JMU, but last spring reached superstar status in leading the Dukes to the Women’s College World Series, where they knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State in the first two games with Alexander in the circle.
The Dukes pitching staff heading into the 2022 season includes Daleville’s Megan Wells and Page County grad Taylor Hankins. Florida native Alissa Humphrey is in line to be JMU’s next ace after earning first-team All-CAA honors as a freshman with a 14-0 record and 1.56 ERA.
Fleet chose JMU over Auburn, Ole Miss, Pitt and dozens of other schools. She reopened her recruitment in August after long-time Georgia coach Lu Harris-Champer retired and pitching coach Rachele Fico also left the program.
She initially committed to the Bulldogs in seventh grade and weeks later an NCAA rule change limited recruiting of prospects before their junior year of high school, leaving Fleet more or less unable to talk to coaches from Georgia or anywhere else for years.
Fleet announced in August she was reopening her recruitment so programs could begin calling her on Sept. 1 and she immediately heard from 30 teams. LaPorte watched Fleet lead Auburn to the VHSL Class 1 state title over the summer and got her on campus for a visit, which sealed the deal.
“The first visit I took after Sept. 1 was to JMU and I pretty much knew the first time I was in LaPorte’s office that JMU was where I’d most likely end up,” Fleet said. “I loved it there. I love their coaches and it really just felt like one big family no matter where you went on campus.”
