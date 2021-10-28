Preseason polls for Colonial Athletic Association men’s and women’s basketball are in, and expectations in Harrisonburg that the Dukes could have a couple of championship squads weren’t met by the voters.
JMU was picked to finish fourth in the men’s poll, earning three first-place votes but finishing behind Delaware, Northeastern and Drexel. Fifth-place Hofstra and sixth-place Elon each also received one first-place vote.
Last season, during coach Mark Byington’s first year with the Dukes, JMU was picked ninth in the preseason before finishing tied for first.
“We always have the same goal ... we try to grow and get better everyday and see where it takes us,” Byington said. “If you saw our team in September or October last year, you would not have predicted that we’d have had a chance to win any kind of championship.”
JMU guard Vado Morse, a third-team All-CAA performer last season, was a preseason second-team All-CAA pick and newcomer Takal Molson, a transfer from Seton Hall, earned honorable mention. Drexel’s Camryn Wynter was the preseason Player of the Year and joined on the first-team by teammate James Butler, Hofstra’s Jalen Ray, Delaware’s Dylan Painter and Elon’s Hunter McIntosh.
On the women’s side, JMU was picked third behind Delaware and Drexel, who tied for first and split the 10 first-place votes from the CAA’s coaches. JMU has been accustomed to being the pick to win the league, but Delaware returns several key players from last season’s regular-season championship team, including preseason Player of the Year Jasmine Dickey.
The Dukes finished second in the regular season last year before an overtime loss to Drexel in the conference semifinals.
Junior forward Kiki Jefferson represented JMU on the first-team All-CAA squad while sophomore Peyton McDaniel was picked to finish second.
“To me it’s just preseason,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s just what other coaches in the league think of where your team is on paper. I don’t plan on making it a big deal because I know where we are and what we are doing and that’s all the matters to me.”
The JMU men open the season Nov. 10 at home against Carlow University. The women’s team begins the regular season Nov. 9 at home against Virginia.
