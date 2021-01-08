Whenever James Madison gets back on the court to resume Colonial Athletic Association play, it might be time to turn to the Power Rangers.
Last week in the conference opener against Towson, the Dukes (5-3, 1-0 CAA) got quality minutes from the group of super subs - juniors Madison Green, Nikki Oppenheimer, Jaylin Carodine, and Eleanore Marciszewski along with freshman Anna Goodman - who twice entered the game as a complete unit and gave JMU a needed boost.
JMU's weekend games against UNC Wilmington were postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the Dukes program. JMU said contact tracing indicated limited exposure and the team may be allowed to resume activities soon, but this will make three straight CAA contests postponed for the Dukes.
But JMU has a plan for approaching conference play, whenever it ramps back up.
“We had gone in a direction with our regular rotation that basically had kind of left them out,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “They came to practice every day trying to prove to me why they shouldn’t be left out. I love that mentality. I’d been talking a little about this idea and I thought let’s give it a shot.”
O’Regan entered the season with a full roster of capable players and not enough minutes to go around. That may be a problem many other coaches would love to have, but it was still something the fifth-year JMU coach had to figure out.
College basketball has seen an average of two or three transfers per team over the past couple of seasons, but JMU bucked the odds and didn’t see any defections the past offseason. That’s in large part because the juniors saw an opportunity to take on a larger role following the graduation of five seniors.
But the Dukes also added four freshmen and had three high-major transfers becoming eligible to play. By the time early offseason workouts got going in the summer, it became clear all the newcomers were capable of making an immediate impact.
The first few games of the season saw the Dukes settle into a rotation as O’Regan has always preferred to rely on seven or eight players. But he also knew he had players who could start for many of the Dukes’ CAA competitors barely getting off the bench. In fact, the group struggling to get minutes in games would sometimes take it to his own starters in practice.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulders,” Green, who played in 60 games with six starts here freshman and sophomore seasons but didn’t even play in three non-conference games this season, said. “We feel like we are more experienced and we really want to prove we can be out on the court and we should be out of the court. We ended up beating the starters a lot of the days we play in practice.”
O’Regan told the group to come up with a nickname as he was coming up with a plan. With the CAA adopting a new format that includes games on back-to-back days for most of the conference season, he figured it was a good year to go deeper into his bench.
Because the four juniors had been together on and off the court for a few years their chemistry was evident, and Goodman quickly began to fit as the group’s center as they played together in practice.
Leading up to the Towson game, O’Regan told them they were going to all check in during the second quarter and they’d play for at least three minutes. During that time they were expected to go all out, and if things went well there could be more playing time ahead.
All five Power Rangers went to the scorer’s table to start the second period and got a standing ovation when they checked out a few minutes later. They got another run in the second half as the Dukes rallied from a double-digit deficit.
The Power Rangers played well themselves, but they also provided some valuable rest for their teammates. JMU’s leading scorer, Kiki Jefferson, was dominant in the fourth quarter while her Towson counterpart, Kionna Jeter, was winded.
“It helped our momentum and it helped our legs,” O’Regan said. “I think one could argue Kiki doesn’t perform the way she does if she doesn’t get those breaks. I’m really proud of how they responded and they want more. If they continue to play well they’ll get more.”
The nickname started out as something of a joke. The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers children’s action show ran on Fox in the mid-1990s, debuting before the players were even born. But it’s turned into something serious for the Dukes. Players who once worried a turnover or missed defensive assignment might relegate them to the bench for good, are now playing free and loose knowing they get an allotted time on the court as a group.
“We’ve felt like we have something to prove, and that chemistry has come with it,” Marciszewski said. “Since I’ve been at JMU I’ve struggled with minutes and getting into games. I’ve had conversations with Coach O and said just give me as much as you can with minutes and I’ll do as much as I can with it. This helps a lot with the mental part of it. Whatever happens we’re playing a minimum of three minutes and we know that even if we have a bad possession we have another opportunity afterwards to get ourselves together.”
